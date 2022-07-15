A no-hitter will never be considered a consolation prize, but Gunnar Boehm was one batter away from doing something that had only been accomplished once in Chillicothe Paints history.
It's OK. He'll take it.
Boehm faced only one batter over the minimum and tossed the first no-hitter of his baseball life, leading the Paints to a 2-0 victory over the West Virginia Miners for a doubleheader split Friday night at Linda K. Epling Stadium.
The Miners took the opener 8-4 in a wild game.
In the nightcap, Boehm (2-3) was as efficient as it gets. He threw six pitches in each of the first two innings and finished the seven-inning game with 70, 51 for strikes. He struck out eight.
"It's huge," Boehm said. "I've got to give big credit to my catcher (Mike Sprockett) tonight. He called a great game and was able to get a lot of pitches in the strike zone, good mix, keep them off-balance all night. Hats off to him. He was fantastic."
The right-hander was perfect through six, but he hit Brittain Shander leading off the seventh. Silas Butler struck out and Alex Christie and Devin Hooper flied out and Boehm had his no-hitter.
"Just living in the strike zone," he said. "Coach White says it all the time, he thinks we have the best pitching staff in the league, and if our stuff plays in the zone we'll get outs and we'll beat guys. That's been the philosophy the whole year so far and we're doing pretty well."
"Outstanding job, man. The biggest thing was just competing," Paints manager Jackson White said. "That's the No. 1 thing we preach to our guys. We try something competition wise every single day when we're playing catch. That way they'll challenge themselves and they get better that way. That's how you grow, that's how you get better as a pitcher and as a human being is competing. So it's something they do every single day."
Boehm was trying to join Travis Lakins as the only pitchers to throw perfect games for the Paints, members of the Prospect League since 2009. Ironically, Lakins' gem came against the Miners on June 19, 2014, in Chillicothe.
"I tried raring back and throwing it real, real hard, but obviously I got a little bit on the arm side of it," Boehm said of hitting Shander. "It was all right. We were able to work around it and save the no-hitter."
Miners starter Tyler Lafferty, making his debut, and relievers Noah Canterbury and Devin Hooper pitched well but were overshadowed by Boehm. Lafferty (0-1) gave up all four hits to the Paints, who had only one baserunner after the fourth inning. He struck out four and walked one.
The Paints took a 1-0 lead in the first when Santrell Farmer singled on the first pitch of the game, advanced all the way to third on an error and scored on a wild pitch.
Cam Bowen's groundout drove in Owen Wilson in the fourth for the only other run of the game.
The Miners drew first blood in the doubleheader in an eventful opener.
With the game tied 2-2 in the bottom of the fifth, Miners first baseman Coby Tweten was ejected for arguing a called third strike to end the inning. Coach Travis Odom was then tossed one batter into the top of the sixth.
Odom was acting as manager with Tim Epling out of town and coach A.B. Brown out sick. Brad Jacob took over the rest of the way.
The Paints went up by two runs twice, including 4-2 in the top of the sixth on Anthony Steele's two-run opposite field homer to left. But the Miners answered both times, decisively with a six-run sixth.
The inning started when Hooper singled off Chillicothe reliever Cal McAninch but was forced at second when Hayden Skipper reached on a fielder's choice.
That's when it all fell apart for the Paints.
Blake Lazaris hit a sharp grounder to third that Tim Orr fielded, but his throw could not be handled by second baseman Wilson and went into right field. That allowed Skipper to get to third and the Miners had runners on the corners.
A single to right by Zach Doss drove in Skipper to make it 4-3 before Eddie Leon walked to load the bases.
With Shander batting, Sprockett fired to second to try to catch Lazaris napping. However, the throw could not be handled and Doss scored to tie the game.
Shander dropped a single into shallow right to drive in Lazaris with the go-ahead run. One out later, Christie walked to load the bases.
Canterbury — in his only plate appearance after replacing Tweten — drew a four-pitch walk to drive in Leon for a 6-4 Miners lead.
That chased McAninch (0-1), and Hooper, batting for the second time in the inning, greeted Todd Bangston with a two-run single to make it a four-run game.
All six runs were unearned.
The Miners rally made a winner of starter Brett Whiteman, who had to exit with two outs in the seventh after reaching his 95-pitch limit.
Whiteman (3-1) struck out six and walked one while allowing seven hits and four earned runs over 6 2/3 innings.
"He did amazing," Odom said. "I couldn't ask for more, especially in our situation right now. We're just tough with pitchers right now, so he stepped up and he gave us a good, solid outing and helped us so we could get through the second game and worry about (Saturday)."
Both teams were playing with depleted rosters due to the usual mid-July maladies — injuries, coach-mandated shutdowns and homesickness. The Miners had 18 players and the Paints 17, some of them pitchers who were not available.
It figures to get worse for the Miners. Tweten, for one, may have played his last game. He was already scheduled to begin the long drive back home to North Dakota early next week before his ejection.
"We've just got to make the best of the situation and salvage it," Odom said. "The group of guys that are staying, they come and in fight tooth-and-nail every single day. Eddie Leon stepping up and pitching the last (out) of the (first) game, and the second game going back behind the plate and catching all seven. So it's those guys stepping up and really taking on the roles that they normally wouldn't take on."
The teams will meet again Saturday in Beckley with a first pitch of 6:35 p.m.
The Fourth of July Fireworks Show, postponed from July 2, will be held after the game.
Tickets for all games can be purchased online at www.itickets.com/events/463054.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @gfauber5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.