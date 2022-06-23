The West Virginia Miners battled back and forth with Rex Baseball but ultimately came up short in a 13-12 game that lasted 11 innings on Thursday.
The Miners went down 5-0 in the first inning but battled back, scoring six runs over the next three innings to trail 8-6. in the seventh inning the Miners scored three runs to take a 9-8 lead.
In the top of the ninth, the Miners gave up four runs to fall behind 12-9, but answered back with three runs of their own in the bottom of the ninth to send the game to extra innings.
Rex Baseball scored one run in the top of the 11th and held on to seal the win.
SIlas Butler led the Miners with three RBIs, two of which were in the ninth. Brittain Shander had two doubles and two RBIs and Alex Christie also had two RBIs for the Miners.
Eddie Leon, Hayden Skipper, Coby Tweten and Blake Lazaris each had an RBI apiece for West Virginia.
The Miners (5-13) will finish up the series with Rex Baseball (14-7) Friday at 6:35 p.m. at Linda K. Epling Stadium.