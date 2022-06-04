chillicothe, ohio — The West Virginia Miners fell behind early and couldn’t overcome the deficit to fall to the Paints 12-7 on Friday. The Miners entered the top of the seventh down 7-1 and managed to score six runs to tie the game at 7-7 but ended up giving up five runs in the bottom of the seventh and Chillicothe never looked back. Tim Orr and Trey Pancake each had a home run and three RBIs apiece and Kade Wroot had a triple with two RBIs for the Paints.
Eddie Leon was 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs, Alex Christie had a one-run double, and Blake Lazaris had an RBI single for the Miners.
WV: 000 001 600 — 7 6 3
CP: 011 050 50x — 12 12 5
Pitching— WP: Todd Bangston, LP: Caleb White. Hitting — WV: Barrett Riebock 1-3, Eddie Leon 2-4 (2r, 3B, 2 RBI), Blake Lazaris 1-3 (r, RBI), Alex Christie 1-4 (2B, RBI), Jake Killingsworth 1-4 (r), Coby Tweten (1-3), Silas Butler (RBI), Colton Olasin (r); CP: Santrel Farmer 1-5 (r), Mike Sprockett (r, RBI), Jeron Williams 3-5 (2r, RBI), Tim Orr 3-4 (2r, HR, 3 RBI), Kade Wroot 2-5 (2r, 3B, 2 RBI), Nate Dorinksy (RBI), Brett Hilsheimer (r), Trey Pancake 1-3 (2r, HR, 3 RBI), Josh McAlister 2-4 (r, RBI).
Records: WV: (0-2), CP: (2-0).
The Miners will return to Beckley Saturday to host the Paints on their first Fireworks Night of the season. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.
The teams will meet again Sunday in Beckley at 2:05 p.m.
Tickets to all games can be purchased online at www.itickets.com/events/463054.