Miners fall to Mill Rats in 10

Matt Santarelli drove in Sam Mast with one out in the 10th inning to lift the Johnstown Mill Rats past the West Virginia Miners 10-9 on Monday.
Mast tripled with one out off Eddie Leon before Santarelli singled to right field to end the game.
The Miners, who closed the first half with an 11-18 record, tied the game at 9-9 in the eighth to get starter Andrew Talkington off the hook for the loss.
Staked to a 2-0 lead, Talkington couldn’t get out of the first. He allowed seven runs, all earned, and five hits in just two-thirds of an inning. The left-hander also hit three batters.
The Miners scored two runs in the top half and it could have been worse — they had the bases loaded with one out.
The Mill Rats added another run in the fourth before the Miners got back in it. They scored a run in the fifth and three more in the sixth.
A three-run eighth tied it. Devin Hooper doubled to right to drive in Eddie Leon and Josh Griffin to make it a one-run game. Hooper then scored on a single by Hayden Skipper to make the score 9-9.
The Miners threatened in the ninth when Alex Christie led off with a single and went to third one out later on a single by Jake Killingsworth. An error on the play allowed Killingsworth to advance to second.
But reliever Pete Capobianco got Griffin to ground out to shortstop and struck out Leon to end the inning.
Miners manager Tim Epling was ejected in the eighth inning after arguing when Zach Doss was called out at second trying to stretch a single into a double.
The teams will start the season’s second half Tuesday night in Johnstown. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.