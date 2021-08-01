Trey Carter was a single short of hitting for the cycle, and Champion City scored the first 14 runs of the game en route to a 16-6 win in seven innings over the West Virginia Miners on Sunday.
Carter hit a run-scoring double as part of the Kings’ six-run first inning, then his grand slam highlighted a seven-run third. He added a triple in the sixth.
Peyton Branham (0-1) took the loss in his Miners debut. He was charged with 10 runs and walked 11 over 2 1/3 innings. He struck out three and allowed four hits.
The Miners will close the season with a two-game home series against Chillicothe Tuesday and Wednesday. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.