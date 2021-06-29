If the West Virginia Miners are going to get to the playoffs, they will have to do it in the second half of the season.
Treyben Fundenburg's two-run homer in the 11th inning gave the Champion City Kings a 5-3 victory Tuesday in Beckley, eliminating the Miners from the first half race in the Prospect League East's Ohio River Valley Division.
The division now comes down to the first-place Kings and Chillicothe, which kept pace with a 3-2 win over Johnstown. The Paints, who have won nine straight games, are one game back of Champion City going into the last day of the season's first half.
All first half divisional winners will lock up a spot in the postseason.
Pat Mills inched closer to the Miners record book with his second two-homer game and two runs batted in. He now has 10 home runs, one off the team record of 11 hit by Gray Stafford, and 43 RBIs, two shy of Austin Norman's record of 45.
Mills' second homer, an opposite-field solo shot to left, tied the game at 3-3 in the eighth. It came on the first pitch he saw from Noah Short after the Miners had closed to 3-2 when Denver Blinn scored on Straton Podaras' groundout.
It stayed tied until the 11th, when Trey Carter got things started for the Kings (17-11) with a one-out single. Miners reliever Josh Zeboskey struck out Alex Ryan for the second out and got ahead 1-2 on Fundenburg, but the No. 9 hitter belted the next pitch over the left field wall for all the runs the Kings needed.
Lukas Galdoni pitched a perfect bottom of the 11th to win it.
Galdoni (1-0), the league's second-leading hitter going in, came in from first to make his ninth appearance on the mound and held the Miners hitless over three innings. He struck out three and walked one.
Zeboskey (1-3) gave up four hits while striking out three and walking one.
Malik Williams was 3-for-4 for the Miners (14-13), who left the bases loaded in the fifth and sixth innings.
Galdoni, who was 0-for-5 on the night, got the Kings on the board in the first with an RBI groundout. Bo Seccombe doubled with one out in the second and scored on Ryan's single to make it 2-0.
The Miners got one back with Mills' first homer, a long blast to right on the first pitch of the inning.
The Kings went ahead 3-1 when Ryan tripled with one out and scored on Fundenburg's sacrifice fly.
The teams will close out the two-game series Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. before the Miners hit the road for a two-game set at Johnstown.
