springfield, ohio — Stephen Cullen’s bases-loaded single with two out in the bottom of the ninth inning gave the Champion City Kings an 8-7 victory over the West Virginia Miners Sunday evening.
The Miners (18-40) had taken a 7-6 lead with a four-run rally in the eighth inning. Clayton Mehlbauer’s bases-clearing triple tied the game, then Caleb Walls singled to drive in Mehlbauer with the go-ahead run.
Noah Freimuth, who had pitched two scoreless innings of relief, ran into trouble in the ninth.
Jett Swetland and William Mapes singled to lead off the inning, and both advanced on stolen bases. Freimuth struck out Jon Erhard before intentionally walking Jacob Freeland to load the bases.
Freimuth sat Aaron Hughes down on strikes, but Cullen hit the first pitch he saw to drive in Swetland and Mapes and send the Miners to their seventh consecutive loss.
An RBI single by Kyle Schaefer gave the Miners a 3-2 lead in the fifth, but Marcus Ernst’s grand slam with two out in the sixth put the Kings (24-33) ahead 6-3.
Freimuth (1-2) took the loss after allowing four hits and the two earned runs in the ninth. He struck out three and walked two.
Tynan Shahidi had three hits for West Virginia.
The Miners will close out the season with a pair of home games today and Tuesday against Chillicothe. Both games will start at 6:35 p.m. at Linda K. Epling Stadium.
West Virginia can play a bit of the spoiler role — the Paints have already clinched a Prospect League playoff berth, but are trying to win the East Division to avoid having to travel for the one-game divisional playoff. Chillicothe is tied with Danville after Sunday’s 6-2 loss to the Dans.