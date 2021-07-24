Facing a pivotal week in the middle of a postseason run, Johnstown manager Parker Lynn went to a bullpen approach to Saturday's game against West Virginia.
It looks like he went with just the right guy to get it started.
Benson Miller pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the first inning and held the Miners off over the rest of his outing, and the Mill Rats stayed one step ahead throughout for a 7-5 win at Linda K. Epling Stadium.
Miller walked leadoff hitter Luke Chung, then hit Richard Ortiz and walked Brennan Holmes to load the bases. But he got Brandon Galindo to ground into a 4-6-3 double play on a 3-1 pitch to end the threat and basically set the tone for the rest of the night.
"That's just a testament of who he is as a bullpen guy," Lynn said. "He's used to coming in and mopping up situations. I think, jokingly, he just might have had to get himself into a situation.
"Obviously, he's not someone who is used to coming into fresh starts. He's used to coming into situations like that. We saw who the true Benson Miller is once he got in that jam, settled down and then cruised from there."
Miller (2-1) threw 25 pitches in the first inning, but made only 50 more over the next four innings and his night was done with the Mill Rats clinging to a 2-1 lead. He allowed four hits and one run while striking out three and walking three.
The Mill Rats got some help from some key plays the rest of the night. Isaac Miller was thrown out trying to score on what would have been a wild pitch to end the third, and Holmes was picked off by Miller after getting by a pitch to lead off the fourth.
Miners manager Tim Epling did not agree with the call against Miller.
"The play at the plate, (Miller) was safe," he said. "That would have tied it up and then we would have had another guy at bat. You never know what's going to happen. The umpire had a bad angle. He didn't rotate inside the infield on a tag play and he's back there (in the wrong position). And I normally don't say much about umpires, but that wasn't even close.
"But you have to fight through those things. We had opportunities. We should have been out of (the sixth) inning (but) we booted a ball, and easy ground ball on the infield, and they wouldn't have scored anything. Then they ended up scoring a couple of runs there. Those are little miscues that you can't do."
In the seventh, Holmes singled with one out and then broke for second when Galindo grounded to Johnstown second baseman Dylan Swarmer. The ball popped out of Swarmer's glove when he and Holmes collided, and Holmes was called out for interference. Galindo was then caught stealing to end the inning.
Johnstown took a 5-1 lead with a three-run sixth, but the Miners answered with three of their own in the bottom half. Evan Antonellis hit a two-run homer — his second shot of the night — to highlight the inning.
But an RBI double from Tanner Froehlich in the seventh and a run-scoring single from Jeremy Iellimo in the eighth gave the Mill Rats some insurance.
Dylan Vega was the third reliever of the night for Johnstown. He held the Miners to one hit over 1 1/3 scoreless innings to pick up his first save.
The teams will meet again Sunday at 6:35 p.m., then start a four-game series in Johnstown on Tuesday before going to Chillicothe for two big games Saturday and Sunday. The Mill Rats (11-8 second half) are one half game behind the Paints in the Ohio River Valley Division standings.
"That was a playoff baseball game tonight," Lynn said. "When you play playoff baseball, sometimes the baseball gods are behind you. Tonight was one of those instances."
