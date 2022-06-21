Danville erupted for five runs in the fourth inning and cruised to a 12-6 win over the Miners on Tuesday. The Dans had 16 hits in the contest and struck out a combined 11 Miners.
Miners center fielder Barrett Riebock had an RBI sac-fly in the third and he had a two-run home run in the fourth. Left fielder Silas Butler had an RBI double in the third and Hayden Skipper scored on a Coby Tweten single in the third and Kevin Shea scored on an Alex Christie single in the third.
Danville's Drake Digiorno had a three-run home run in the fourth.
The Miners will host REX Baseall on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. at Linda K. Epling Stadium. Former MLB star Darryl Strawberry will be signing autographs when the gate opens at 5:30 p.m. and will throw out the first pitch.