chillicothe, ohio — Although West Virginia’s playoff hopes faded with the warm summer sun, the Miners will still have a say in the Prospect League’s East Division playoff race.
Battling second place Chillicothe (36-19) Thursday night at VA Memorial Stadium, the Miners failed to put a damper on the Paints playoff hopes. Leading 2-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning, West Virginia (18-37) surrendered two runs in a heartbreaking, 3-2 loss.
After a first inning error staked the Paints to a 1-0 lead, the Miners took a 2-1 lead in the top of the fourth innings thanks to RBI-singles from Zachariah Devon and Clayton Mehlbauer. The lead disappeared quickly in the seventh, however, when two singles and another Miners error brought home the tying and go-ahead runs.
The Paints now travel to Beckley for a two-game series starting tonight at 6:35 p.m. Saturday is Fireworks Night at Linda K. Epling Stadium and the first 1,000 fans will receive Miners team photos.