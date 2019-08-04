The top third of Chillicothe’s order didn’t do much damage against West Virginia Saturday night.
It was a different story for the other six batters.
Three consecutive big innings were started by cleanup hitter Cole Andrews, including a five-run seventh, as the Paints defeated the Miners 14-9 to sweep the two-game series at Linda K. Epling Stadium.
The Miners led 5-2 before the Paints grabbed the lead with a four-run sixth. Their seventh-inning outburst put them ahead 11-5, and they added three more in the eighth for good measure.
“We just had to execute pitches in those three innings and we got behind the hitters,” Miners manager Mike Syrett said. “They pretty much knew what was coming and they jumped on them.”
Andrews started the rallies in both the sixth and seventh innings with walks, and Trey Smith got on base behind him each time. Colin Shepherd’s two-run single in the sixth got the Paints to within a run, and Cody Orr’s two-run triple — which extended his Prospect League record to 12 on the season — put Chillicothe (38-19) ahead for good at 6-5.
A bases-clearing triple by No. 9 hitter Parker Murdie was the big hit in the seventh. The Paints, who lead the league with 37 triples, batted around in the seventh inning for the second straight night.
Andrews led off the eighth with a double, and Smith followed with a line drive home run to left.
The first five innings went well for the Miners (18-39), who took advantage of a pair of Chillicothe errors to take a 3-0 lead. After the Paints got two runs in the fourth — again started by Andrews and Smith — the Miners got them back on a two-run double by Ross Mulhall for a 5-2 lead.
Meanwhile, Miners starter Josh Zeboskey pitched well. He worked 5 1/3 innings, scattering six hits while striking out five and walking one.
He was charged with four runs, one of them unearned, and left with runners on first and second after striking out Ethan Hajdukovic with his 84th pitch.
The Paints then jumped on reliever Wil Mullins for their first outburst.
“Lately I’ve been taking it inning-by-inning, and just been telling the guys you’ve got to win every inning,” Syrett said. “Zebo did a great job and gave us a good chance to win the ball game.”
Chillicothe left-hander Jack Raines (7-1) went five innings and allowed six hits and five runs — three unearned — while striking out five and walking one.
Mullins (1-3) took the loss. He gave up four hits and four runs, two earned, in an inning of work.
Mulhall had three doubles, and Clayton Mehlbauer was 3-for-4. He has reached base safely in seven of his last eight plate appearances.
The Paints grabbed a one-game lead over Danville in the East Division. The Dans lost 20-6 to Lafayette on Saturday. Chillicothe will host Danville tonight.
The Miners, who have lost six straight, will visit Champion City today at 4:05 p.m. before closing the season at home Monday and Tuesday against the Paints.
