Miners drop seventh game in a row

springfield, ohio — The West Virginia Miners can’t get home soon enough.
Champion City scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to win 9-6, keeping the Miners winless on their weeklong road trip.
The Miners have lost all five games on the trip and seven straight overall.
Straton Podaras, mired in a 1-for-17 slump, singled in Isaiah Ortega-Jones in the top of the eighth to tie the game at 6-6. But the Kings reclaimed the lead in their next at-bat and added a couple of insurance runs.
They did it all with two outs.
Mitchell Okuley led off with a single, but Colby Cooke got Alex Ryan to fly out and struck out Bo Seccombe after falling behind 3-0. Edrick Padilla then walked and Ben Ross singled to drive in Okuley with the go-ahead run.
J.J. Wetherholt followed with a single to drive in Padilla and Ross to make it a three-run game.
Lukas Galdoni pitched a scoreless ninth for his fourth save.
Treyben Funderburg (1-0) came on with one out in the eighth after the Miners tied the game and got the final two outs to get credit for the win. It was his first mound appearance of the summer.
Cooke (1-2) allowed three hits and four earned runs while walking three and striking out two.
Denver Blinn had a four-RBI night for the Miners. His two-run double in the first put them ahead 2-0. He added a two-run single in the fourth that gave the Miners a 5-4 lead.
Blinn, who was 3-for-4, now has 42 runs batted in, three off the Miners season record of 45 set by Austin Norman in 2016.
Ortega-Jones had a triple as part of a three-hit night, and Luke Chung was 2-for-5 in his Miners debut.
The Miners will try to salvage the last game of the trip tonight at Chillicothe. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. They will return home Tuesday to play Johnstown, then will host Chillicothe on Wednesday. Both games will start at 6:35 p.m.