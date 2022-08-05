A rainy summer is going right down to the end for the West Virginia Miners.
After dropping the first game of a doubleheader 5-2 to Johnstown on Friday, heavy rain and lightning forced the suspension of the nightcap at Linda K. Epling Stadium.
The Miners were ahead 1-0 in the top of the second inning when the game was stopped. The Mill Rats had runners on second and third with two outs.
The game will be made up as part of a seven-inning game Saturday starting at 5 p.m. in Beckley
That will be followed by the regularly-schedule nine-inning game at 6:35 p.m. The annual season ending fireworks show will take place after the game.
In the game that did get played, Will Knight (5-2) allowed six hits over six innings and gave up two runs, one earned. He struck out three and walked two.
The Miners took a 1-0 lead in the first on Alex Christie's sacrifice fly that scored Eddie Leon. But the Mill Rats scored single runs in the second and third and two more in the fourth.
Necumba Booker Jr. was 2-for-2 with a triple and scored three runs for the Mill Rats. Eric Colaco and Matt Santarelli also had two hits, and Joe Alcorn drove in two runs.
Sean Furlong pitched a scoreless seventh for his fourth save.
Miners starter Brad Miller (0-2) allowed four runs and five hits while striking out four and walking four over five innings.
Connor Fizer had a pair of hits.
