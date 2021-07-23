Ryley Preece drove in five runs and three Chillicothe Paints pitchers combined to strike out 14 batters in the West Virginia Miners’ 10-1 loss Friday night at Linda K. Epling Stadium.
Preece hit a three-run homer in the seventh to help the Paints pull away for a 6-1 lead.
Ben Gbur added a three-run shot in the Paints’ four-run ninth.
Zach Kendall (3-2) worked 6 1/3 innings and limited the Miners to three hits and an earned run. He struck out nine and walked three.
Hunter Eplin (0-2) took the loss despite a solid outing. He allowed four hits and three runs over 5 2/3 innings, struck out three and walked one. But the Miners managed only one run of support, and the Paints pounced in the later innings.
Isaac Miller had two of the Miners’ four hits and Zachary Doss drove in their lone run.
The Miners will begin a two-game home series against Johnstown Saturday at 6:35 p.m.