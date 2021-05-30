Miners defense melts down in ninth, Kings win 8-7

Champion City scored six runs in the ninth inning — all unearned thanks to four West Virginia Miners errors — then held on for an 8-7 win Sunday at Linda K. Epling Stadium.
The Miners led 5-2 going to the ninth when the defense collapsed. They got to 5-4, then a walk loaded the bases with two out and another from Brayden Cavey brought in Trey Carter with the tying run.
Edrick Padilla then cleared the bases with a double on an 0-2 pitch from Austyn Coleman to make it 8-5.
The Miners made things interesting in the bottom half. Chris Iazzetta led off with a single and scored on Mac Danford's double, then Danford scored when Zachary Doss reached on an error.
But Kings reliever Lukas Galdoni got consecutive strikeouts and Brandon Beauchamp popped out to end it.
Galdoni got the save for Alec Hall (1-0), who worked 4 2/3 innings of shutout relief. He gave up four hits, struck out two and walked two.
Coleman (0-1) took the tough loss thanks to a defensive collapse that spoiled what had been a dominant night of pitching for the Miners. Coleman's consecutive walks were the only ones issued by Miners pitchers, who combined to strike out 12 batters.
The Kings managed two hits off Miners relievers over the final four innings.
The Miners are off Monday before starting a two-game home series against Chillicothe Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.