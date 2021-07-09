lafayette, ind. — Lafayette scored five runs in the seventh inning and defeated West Virginia 6-3, handing the Miners their fifth straight loss.
Down 3-1, the Aviators tied the game when they got their first two runners on to chase Miners starter Myles Daniels. Andrew Neff relieved Daniels and allowed both runners to score.
Miguel Rivera then provided the big blow, a three-run homer to put Lafayette up by three.
The Miners took a 2-0 lead in the third on Denver Blinn’s two-run homer, his fourth of the season. The Aviators got one back when Trevor Johnson homered on an 0-2 pitch from Daniels with nobody out.
West Virginia again took a two-run lead when David Meech scored after Zachary Doss reached on a two-out error.
Jackson Dannelley (3-0) tossed one shutout inning of hitless relief to get the win. Jayson Newman pitched around a leadoff walk to get three straight strikeouts in the ninth for this first save.
Neff (1-1) was charged with the loss after Rivera’s go-ahead home run. It was one of only two hits allowed by Neff, who also struck out three and walked none.
Blinn broke out of an 0-for-10 slump to finish 2-for-3. He now has 38 runs batted in as he chases the Miners team record of 45.
The teams will finish the series tonight at 7:05 p.m.