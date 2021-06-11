Miners come back to beat Paints

The West Virginia Miners came back from a 4-2 deficit and defeated the Chillicothe Paints 12-7 Friday for their fourth straight victory.
The Miners (8-5) increased their lead in the Ohio River Valley Division to one game over Champion City, which was rained out Friday night.
The Miners collected 14 hits and the Paints committed five errors.
The teams will return to Beckley on Saturday for a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m., followed by a single game Sunday at 6:35 p.m.
After an off-day Monday, the teams will play two more times in Chillicothe on Tuesday and Wednesday.