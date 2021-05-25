Based on an admittedly limited sample size, West Virginia Miners manager Tim Epling isn't worried about Austyn Coleman's work on the mound.
He's even less concerned with Coleman's readiness to compete.
Coleman comes to the Miners out of Cal State-Bernardino. California has been one of the most restrictive states in response to Covid-19, so much so that the Yotes had their entire 2020 and 2021 seasons wiped out.
Coleman didn't even get to play in a summer league, which means he has not been able to play competitive baseball since 2019. And he's not alone — his Bernardino teammate Andrew Talkington is also on the Miners' pitching staff.
The Miners — who, likewise, did not have a 2020 season — open this season Thursday at Johnstown (Pa.). There's no guarantee Coleman will see the mound that night, but if called upon he will be more ready to take the ball than at any other point in his baseball life.
"It's different," Coleman said before a Tuesday workout. "I've got to get used to that game environment again. ... It's going to take a little adjustment, but I think once I get in a game, I'll be able to adjust back quick."
There may be some rust to shake off, but Epling sees the positive side to the situation for Coleman and Talkington.
"That's why they're eager," he said. "They're really hungry to (play), and that's what it takes. I think the kids that are going through these struggles that I'm talking to, they appreciate the time and the opportunity to be able to do what they've been trying to do the last couple of years. And with that there's an excitement these players are having."
Coleman remained active during the shutdown with several baseball-related workouts. He also worked with Art Salazar, who trains players through his "Art of Pitching" program.
"I got in contact with him and he helped me a lot," Coleman said. "I've been with him for probably about a year now. He's put me through a lot of pitching mechanics, a lot of workouts. Stuff to keep my body in the best shape, meal plans. Just kind of the whole overall aspect of being an athlete."
If the name Art Salazar sounds familiar, there's a reason. He pitched for the Miners in 2016 and 2017.
"He told me it's going to be a good experience, good competition," Coleman said. "He said there's people at the games, even scout wise. He told me it's going to be a good opportunity and just do the best I can. That's what I've come here to do."
Getting the word of mouth from his former player on Coleman and Talkington was all Epling needed.
"He calls me up and says, 'I've got a couple of arms for you,'" Epling said. "I was pleasantly surprised when I saw him in the bullpen and he threw for the first day. I don't really know what his offspeed looks like but we're going to figure that out."
Coleman says he definitely became frustrated without baseball, but he persevered and is ready to get back to it.
"It was tough. I've been playing baseball all my life," he said. "I haven't gone through a period where a year and a half of just straight workouts and no games. So it was definitely tough. But to the point of quitting? No. It never crossed my mind.
"I think consistently working out always kept that mentality that I'm still going to do the best that I can in this game and play this game as long as I can."
