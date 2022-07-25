The West Virginia Miners' seven-game road trip finally came to an end Monday night.
Matt Mercer and Edrick Padilla both homered in the Champion City Kings' 7-3 victory over the Miners at Carleton Davidson Stadium in Springfield, Ohio.
The Miners, who started with 11 players on their roster, finished the trip 2-5.
Kings starter Jake Woolf (3-1) went six innings and held the Miners to two runs and five hits. He struck out six and walked three.
Greater Beckley Christian graduate Andrew Patterson homered for the Miners and Noah Canterbury drove in two runs.
Carlos Marquez (3-2) was tagged for five runs and six hits. He struck out four and walked three.
The Miners (7-10 second half) are set to return home Tuesday for consecutive doubleheaders against the Kings. First pitch Tuesday and Wednesday will be 5:05 p.m.
On Tuesday, the first 150 fans through the gate will receive a free set of 2022 West Virginia Miners trading cards, courtesy of Select Cards and Collectables in Charleston. Fans are encouraged to get the cards autographed after the game.
After an off-day Thursday, the Miners will host Chillicothe Friday at 6:35 p.m. before hitting the road to take on the Paints on Saturday.
