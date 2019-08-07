Miners close season with 14-6 loss to Paints

The tenth season of West Virginia Miners baseball didn't go the way players, coaches and fans wanted, and neither did the finale.
Chillicothe scored all of its runs over the first four innings and the Miners didn't recover in a 14-6 loss Tuesday to wrap up a frustrating season with a nine-game losing streak.
The Miners finished 18-42, only their second losing season. The pitching struggled right from the start, and that was the story one final time Tuesday.
The Paints jumped on starter Hunter Sexton when leadoff hitter Cody Orr hit his Prospect League record 14th triple of the season and scored on a double by Chris Eisel. They led 3-0 after the first and scored two more in the second.
Sexton (1-2) threw 60 pitches over those two innings and surrendered five runs, four earned, and six hits. He struck out five and walked two.
Zachariah Devon took over in the third and Chillicothe greeted him with seven more runs. Six of those runs wound up unearned after Miners catcher Kyle Schaefer dropped the ball on a would-be force out of Joe Laudont.
That put the game out of reach at 12-0, and the Paints (40-20) added two more in the fourth.
The Paints will open the postseason Thursday in a one-game playoff at Danville. The teams finished the season tied for the East Division championship after the Dans defeated Terre Haute 12-1 Tuesday. Danville earned the tiebreaker by beating the Paints in both meetings this season.
The Miners finished the year with a 7.03 earned run average, the worst in franchise history and easily surpassing the previous high of 5.31 in 2017.
Despite how badly the season went, first-year manager Mike Syrett was grateful for the opportunity.
"I've learned so much," he said. "From a managing aspect, I've just learned how to move the pieces around, and always keep a level head and keep my emotions in check. I've learned a lot about how the guys respond to certain things.
"From a personal standpoint, the growth that I have experienced has been exponential day by day. It's been a great experience and I am so grateful for the Eplings for allowing me to give it a shot."
The night was not all bad for the Miners. Relievers C.J. Growney and Cole Kipps combined for six scoreless innings. Growney gave up three hits over five innings, struck out six and walked none.
Kipps, a Greater Beckley Christian graduate now at the University of Charleston, struck out two and walked one.
Ross Mulhall, who was voted the Miners' most popular player, finished the year with 10 home runs and 44 runs batted in — one off the team records in both categories.
Jonathan Pasillas, who played under Syrett at Missouri Baptist, was 3-for-3 and singled in his final at-bat. He returned to the Miners as a temporary player but stayed on full-time after getting off to a hot start.
He finished the year with a .312 average, seven homers, 17 doubles and 37 RBIs.
Pasillas and Syrett shared a moment together at the left field line after the game.
"It's a beautiful game," an emotional Syrett said. "It's hard to see guys that deserve to play end their careers. He's one of my good friends."
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber