Miners blow game open, beat Johnstown

The West Virginia Miners broke open a two-run game with a six-run eighth inning and beat the Johnstown Mill Rats 14-6 Thursday at Linda K. Epling Stadium.
With the Miners leading 8-6, Mac Danford hit a two-run single and Kenneth Melendez scored on a wild pitch to make it a five-run lead for the Miners. Denver Blinn then hit a triple to drive in Danford.
Blinn scored on a passed ball and a single by Pat Mills scored Straton Podaras with the sixth run of the inning to put the Miners (10-8) ahead by eight.
Austyn Coleman (1-1) got the win in relief for the Miners. He allowed eight hits and three earned runs over five innings while striking out five and walking none.
Starter Louis Lipthratt worked four innings and gave up three runs, including his first earned run in 15 innings. His earned run average is now 0.60.
Johnstown (5-15) had 14 hits, paced by three-hit games from Damian Yenzi, Ben Newbert and Nick Hess.
Blinn was 3-for-6 with two runs batted in for the Miners. Mills and Melendez also had two RBIs.
The teams will play again Friday at 6:35 p.m. in Beckley.