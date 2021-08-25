West Virginia Miners second baseman Denver Blinn and pitcher Louis Lipthratt have been named Prospect League East Conference postseason all-stars, the league announced Wednesday.
Blinn, an Indiana Wesleyan product, finished second in the league in hitting at .379 despite missing the last three weeks with a groin injury. He had 42 runs batted in, falling three shy of the team record. He also hit 16 doubles and four home runs.
Lipthratt, who will pitch at Bethune-Cookman in the spring, was one of the top pitchers in the Prospect League despite not logging enough innings to qualify among the stats leaders. The right-hander was 4-1 with a 1.36 earned run average. He struck out 39 and walked 15 over 33 innings pitched and held opposing batters to a .192 average.
"Both kids are well deserving," Miners manager Tim Epling said. "They lived up to what their coaches shared with me. Denver was as consistent as you could ask for. As for Lip, what a pleasure he was. A true professional, worked every day, very focused. I can see him playing for money one day."
It was a disappointing season for the Miners, who contended for the Ohio River Valley Division first half playoff spot before the bottom fell out in July. They finished with a 23-36 record.
The all-star selections of Blinn and Lipthratt are joined by the signings of three players to professional contracts. Catcher Straton Podaras signed as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Angels. Pitchers Jack Jett (Gateway Grizzlies) and Tom Walker (Joliet Slammers) signed to play in the Frontier League.
The Prospect League also announced its specialty awards.
The Roland Hemond Pro Prospect of the Year and Starting Pitcher of the Year is Ryan Eiermann of the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp. Eiermann finished the season 8-1 with a 2.12 ERA over 12 appearances (11 starts). The left-handed pitcher set a Prospect League record with 109 strikeouts, while walking 21 over 68 innings pitched. His 11 starts and 68 innings pitched were both league-highs. His 2.12 ERA ranked second among qualifying pitchers.
The Galen Woods Fireman of the Year, given to the league’s top reliever each season, is Anthony Klein of the O’Fallon Hoots. Klein appeared in 19 games, earning a 5-1 record and five saves. Over 33 1/3 innings pitched, Klein allowed just three runs on 14 hits, striking out 39 and amassing a 0.81 ERA. The right-handed pitcher owned an opponent on-base percentage of .260, held opponents to .162 slugging and a .125 batting average.
The Mike Schmidt Player of the Year is Jackson Jones of the Burlington Bees. Jones hit .295 over 57 games for the Bees while leading the Prospect League with 18 home runs and 17 doubles. He ranked second in RBIs with 51.
The Prospect League Manager of the Year for the second consecutive season is Cape’s Steve Larkin, who guided the Catfish to the Prospect League championship in the team’s second season. Cape overcame a slow start — a 6-8 record on June 12 — finishing the first half 18-12, then winning the second half of the West Conference’s Prairie Land Division with a 20-10 record. Overall, the Catfish finished the regular season with an overall record of 38-22, the second-best record in the league.
