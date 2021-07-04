Miners allow 12 unanswered runs, fall 16-13 to Mill Rats

The West Virginia Miners were one run away from setting the mercy rule in motion.
Johnstown had other ideas.
Trailing 13-4 after four innings, the Mill Rats scored 12 unanswered runs and dealt the Miners a difficult 16-13 loss Sunday at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley.
Nick Hess was 4-for-5 with a pair of two-run homers, one in the fifth and another in the sixth, to help Johnstown pull to 13-12.
Ben Newbert also homered, and his RBI triple in the seventh gave the Mill Rats a 14-13 lead.
Trey Lipscomb added four of Johnstown’s 18 hits.
West Virginia starter Thomas Braybrooks was charged with each of Johnstown’s first seven runs, then the Mill Rats (9-24, 2-2 second half) kept the momentum going against Colby Cooke. They scored five runs in the sixth and three in the seventh off the Miners left-hander (1-1).
Denver Blinn was 4-for-6 for the Miners (17-15, 2-2 second half), and Isaiah Ortega-Jones and Kenneth Melendez both had three hits.
After Hunter Hickman gave up 12 runs over 3 2/3 innings, Casey Marshalwitz slammed the door on the Miners. He allowed four hits and an unearned run over 5 1/3 innings to improve his record to 1-3.
The Miners will be off Monday before starting a six-game road trip Tuesday at Champion City. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.