Miners add ticket option

With the season starting in less than two weeks, the West Virginia Miners have added an extra ticket buying option.
Fans can still buy tickets the same ways they have in the past, but now they can be purchased online. This can be done directly at iticket.com, or by visiting wvminersbaseball.com and finding the iticket link.
“It is very user-friendly, very easy to go online and purchase tickets for the whole 2021 season,” stadium director Diane Epling said. “You can print your ticket at home or have your ticket pulled up on your phone. It just makes it very simple. ... You can purchase your ticket prior to game day so you don’t have to stand in line at the box office to purchase your ticket. You can go straight to the gate and go through.”
Epling said fans can still purchase tickets at the box office the day of the game or by calling the Miners at 304-252-7233.
“We still have seal selection, so we have the box seats and the general admission,” she added.
Box seats cost $10 and general admission tickets are $7.50.
Information is also available on Facebook at www.facebook.com/WVMiners.
