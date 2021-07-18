johnstown, pa. — Ben Newbert and Trey Lipscomb both drove in three runs and Johnstown scored five runs in the sixth inning en route to a 12-2 mercy rule victory over the West Virginia Miners on Saturday.
Newbert hit his seventh home run and is now batting .500 (43-for-86) on the season. Pete Capobianco also homered for the Mill Rats.
Luke Chung and Isaiah Ortega-Jones each had two hits for the Miners, who dropped their fourth straight. Tom Walker (1-2) allowed nine hits and seven runs over five innings. He did have eight strikeouts and only one walk.
The Miners are now 5-11 in the second half, 4 1/2 games behind the Mill Rats in the Ohio River Valley Division.
The teams will meet again tonight at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.