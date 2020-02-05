You might say the West Virginia Wrestling Coaches Association was “Puttin’ on the Ritz” last weekend at America’s Resort, The Greenbrier. The inaugural West Virginia Dual Team State Championships were held in the Colonial Room, with four teams each in Class AAA and Class AA schools participating. Parkersburg defeated University 44-24 in Class AAA and Point Pleasant beat Oak Glen 59-9 in the AA division to capture the first duals state titles. Spring Mills (AAA) and Herbert Hoover(AA) had third-place finishes. St. Albans and Bridgeport were the other participating teams.
When the coaches association met and the subject of a duals tournament emerged, again, they looked at their president, Greenbrier East coach Brian Miluk, and said, “Let’s do it.” Knowing the excitable and hardworking Miluk, I immediately got this vision from the movie “Rocky II”. You remember when Rocky’s wife Adrian wakes up from a coma, looks at him and says, “Do me a favor. Win. ... Win!” And then Rocky’s trainer, Mickey, played by Burgess Meredith, says, “What are we waiting for?” The vision I get is when Brian Miluk gets the OK from his association.
He, followed by all his help and assistants, runs up Main Street of White Sulphur Springs (with “Rocky” music in the background) and as they enter the grounds in front of the coveted hotel they raise their fists and dance — Rocky Whoa Now! Flying High Now! Admittedly, maybe it didn’t happen quite like that. It was a vision.
Besides the great competition, the teams, coaches and fans got to experience The Greenbrier. The teams arrived on Friday and the kids were given the chance to walk around and take in the venue. Special rates were in effect for the championship weekend and many fans took advantage. After weigh-ins on Saturday, the teams were fed breakfast and then WVU wrestling coach Tim Flynn gave an inspiring talk to the young gladiators.
Truthfully, I never heard one negative comment about this event the whole weekend. Most of the comments I heard were of hopes the coaches will continue to have the tournament and keep it at The Greenbrier. Coach Miluk stated that the sponsors were on board and the second duals championship would be held Feb. 6, 2021. So there you have it, just another example of positive thinking and hard work. The sport of wrestling will definitely prosper. Congratulations Brian Miluk and crew for a job well done.
Incidentally, my wife and I decided to take advantage of the rate reduction and we stayed Saturday night. Now I would not consider myself a qualified assessor of hotels at all. We once stayed at a hotel in South Carolina where our room had a busted door jamb, chalk outline of a body on the floor and full beer cans holding up the bed. We slept fully clothed and were afraid to turn the bed covers down for fear of what might be under there. And, to think, we got all those amenities for $40 a night.
However, our stay at The Greenbrier was great. The staff was very cordial and we got to experience “the finer things of life” while still living on a fixed income. From our experience there’s nothing comparable to West Virginia’s Grand Resort. We hope the West Virginia Dual Team Championships will continue and stay in White Sulphur.