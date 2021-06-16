Mills, Williams homer in Miners' win over Paints

chillicothe, ohio — Pat Mills and Malik Williams both homered and the West Virginia Miners ended a three-game losing streak with a 7-4 victory over the Chillicothe Paints Wednesday at VA Memorial Stadium.
The Miners’ run of eight straight games against the Paints — Sunday’s game was suspended by rain — ended with them getting back over .500.
Mills’ homer, his fourth of the year, came on a 3-2 pitch to lead off the fourth and give the Miners (9-8) a 2-0 lead.
Williams went deep in the fifth, his two-run homer putting West Virginia ahead 5-1.
Zachary Doss was 3-for-4 for the Miners.
Andrew Talkington had another dominant performance. The left-hander held the Paints to two hits and an unearned run over 6 2/3 innings. He struck out seven and walked one and lowered his earned run average to 2.21.
The Miners return home today to start a two-game series with the Johnstown Mill Rats. First pitch tonight and Friday will be 6:35 p.m.
Louis Lipthratt (2-0, 0.00) is the scheduled starter tonight for the Miners.