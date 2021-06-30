Champion City may not have had a winning feeling after the game, but there was at least good news to help with the trip back across the Ohio River.
On the last night of the season's first half, Louis Lipthratt turned in another strong performance to lead the West Virginia Miners over the Kings 6-3 Wednesday at Linda K. Epling Stadium.
Despite the loss, and even with Chillicothe defeating Johnstown 13-4 for its 10th straight win, the Kings won the Prospect League East's Ohio River Valley Division first half championship to secure a spot in the playoffs. The Kings and Paints both finished the half with 17-12 records, but Champion City is 3-2 head-to-head with the Paints to secure the tiebreaker.
Miners first baseman Pat Mills connected for his 11th home run with one out in the third inning to tie the team record set by Gray Stafford in 2012. Mills is now tied with Rob Weissheier of Terre Haute for the league lead and his 44 runs batted in are easily atop the list.
The Miners record for RBIs in a season is 45, set by Austin Norman in 2016.
"I think the reason Pat hits it so well is that he doesn't try to hit it well," Miners manager Tim Epling said. "He's aggressive, but he doesn't try to hit it out of the park. That's just his swing. He understands what he's looking for, and that's so important because they've thrown left-handers at him, they've thrown right-handers at him. They throw it in, they throw it out. They throw curveballs. He really understands the shape and the angle of the ball coming through the zone."
The Miners, who were eliminated from the first half race on Tuesday, are 15-13 and enter the second half on a positive note. One reason is the effort turned in by Lipthratt, who has pitched well all summer.
The right-hander who will play at Bethune-Cookman this fall pitched five innings and held the Kings to three hits and an earned run. He struck out six and walked two.
Lipthratt (3-0) has 31 strikeouts and seven walks and has held opponents to 17 hits over 24 innings pitched. He lowered his earned run average to a league-best 0.75.
"Lip has a very loose arm," Epling said. "The ball comes out of his hand really easy. He's a professional. The way he goes about his work and the way his mind is, is a very professional mindset."
Epling said one thing Lipthratt does well is throw off the timing of opposing baserunners, which is something that has been addressed during his time in Beckley.
"We're always talking about things, and one of the things he has to do at the next level is be able to hold runners," Epling said. "We've been doing some things in his bullpens working on it, and you could tell tonight he held the running game. ... You want to do things on the mound to make the runner uncomfortable. It's not necessarily throwing over for throwing over's sake. There are things that we do that we talked about that he did tonight and it causes the runner to get stiff. You want (the runner) to be stiff or to be uncomfortable, just so if he does run he's getting a late jump and you're giving yourself a better chance of throwing him out."
The Miners got Lipthratt a quick 5-0 with two runs in the second and three in the third.
Colby Cooke relieved Lipthratt after the fifth and pitched well but ran into problems in the ninth, allowing the Kings a pair of runs. But Austyn Coleman came in and struck out the only two batters he faced for his first save.
The Miners will get the second half started Thursday with the start of a two-game series at Johnstown. Then it's back to Beckley with the Mill Rats for a pair of games Saturday and Sunday. Both games start at 6:35 p.m.
The team's annual Independence Day fireworks show will follow Saturday night's game.
