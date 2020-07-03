Miller thankful to get signing out of the way

Madison Miller is officially headed to SEC country. The Woodrow Wilson graduate signed her letter of intent to throw discus and shot put at the University of Alabama on Wednesday.
“It’s nice to finally have it in writing,” Miller said.
Signing to compete at a top Division I school is the culmination of plenty of hard work and success.
Miller was the Class AAA state runner-up in discus as a junior with a toss of 114 feet, 10 inches. She was ready to climb the mountain this spring and had achieved a personal best throw of 124 feet. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of all spring sports.
Despite the lapse in competition, Miller was able to work on her craft and stayed true to her weightlifting regimens.
She turned down offers from Dartmouth, Marshall and Miami (Ohio) in opting for the Crimson Tide.
“I took a visit to Alabama and the atmosphere was so different,” Miller said. “It was something I wanted to be a part of.”
“It’s the work that she’s willing to put in in the offseason, the preseason and the postseason,” Woodrow Wilson head girls track coach George Barbera said earlier this year. “It’s the dedication that her parents have to helping her be successful in this sport. I know they were probably crushed when she walked away from basketball, but they were supportive from day one. They were excited for her to try something new. She was doing good in the beginning, but once she realized that she loved it they were all in.
“She is a terrific athlete. I knew she was a hard worker. She’s just taken it from there and gone with it. She puts the same effort in this sport as she does in the classroom.”
Miller, who scored a 1450 on SAT, will major in mathematics.
