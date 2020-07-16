Miller strong for Independence

After a spring season that was taken away thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, Hayden Miller is getting his chance to make up for lost time in the high school baseball summer league at Linda K. Epling Stadium.
Still, the threat of being forced off the field once again looms for the Independence graduate, who is set to play football at Concord this fall. The uncertainty of college football at all levels is and will continue to be a fluid situation, and Miller is trying to take it in stride.
“If it happens, it happens,” Miller said Wednesday after pitching five mostly strong innings in Independence’s 15-2 victory over Liberty. “If it does happen, we’ve got to get stronger in the weight room. It’s going to be sad, but it’s going to be worth it in the end.”
For now, Miller is enjoying the opportunity to compete, which he did against Liberty.
Miller went the distance in the mercy rule victory, holding Liberty to three hits. He didn’t allow his first hit until the third inning, when he struggled to the tune of two walks, a hit batter and two wild pitches.
“I lost control in that one inning, but the defense played strong behind me,” Miller said. “Hitting was our big part. We put the ball in play, so that’s all that matters. We came out with the ‘W.’”
Independence pounded out 12 hits and scored in every inning except the third. Liberty helped with seven errors.
David Wilson and Tanner Sipes hit back-to-back run-scoring singles to put Independence ahead 2-0 in the first. The lead was extended to 5-0 in the second when Michael McKinney hit a two-run double and then scored on a double by Caleb Daniels.
That was part of a three-RBI day for McKinney, who two weeks ago verbally committed to play baseball at N.C. State.
Independence sent 12 batters to the plate and scored eight runs in the fifth to go up 15-1 and set the mercy rule in motion. Liberty committed five errors in the inning.
Liberty scored one run in the third when Sam Dodgeon came across on a wild pitch. Seth Wolfe scored on Shawn Pennington’s RBI single in the fifth.
League action will continue today with PikeView taking on James Monroe and Princeton facing Liberty on Friday. Both games will start at 6 p.m. at Warren Williams Stadium.
Any 2020 senior baseball player who wants to play in the all-star game at Epling Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 15, should call the West Virginia Miners office at 304-252-7233 to register.
