Miller and CZ-USA are chasing a new world record

Dave Miller is at it again.
Many of you know that, in 2015, Mr. Miller set a mark that stands in the Guinness Book of World Records: the highest number of clay targets broken with a shotgun in one hour (3,653). You read that right — he shattered 3,653 targets shooting CZ-USA shotguns in one hour.
I shoot shotguns and you shoot shotguns, but neither one of us shoot shotguns like David Miller.
Miller is a master class sporting clays competitor and the shotgun product manager and exhibition shooter for CZ-USA. He is absolutely rabid about shotgun shooting. Dave is from Grain Valley, Mo., and seems to have a zest for life and shotgun shooting that few of us possess.I had the privilege of being present when Dave set this record, and it was a sight to behold.
Not being one to rest on his laurels, Miller has come up with a new project for another Guinness world record — most number of clay targets broken by a team of five shooters in 12 hours! The current record was set in 2005 by a team of shooters in Dartford, United Kingdom. These shooters broke 4,602 clays in 12 hours.
The cool thing that Dave Miller is doing here is that he is recruiting young shooters from all over the country to be his teammates on this historic record attempt. Two boys and two girls will be chosen to accompany him on the line when the starting gun is fired and the shotguns begin to warm up on Oct. 12 at the Powder Creek Shooting Park in Lenexa, Kan. The qualifying shoots for this event have already been held at the SCTP (Scholastic Clay Target Program) Nationals at the Cardinal Center in Marengo, Ohio, July 13-20, and at the A.I.M. & Grand Championship held at the World Shooting Complex in Sparta, Ill., July 29-Aug 4. A.I.M. (Academics, Integrity, Marksmanship) is a division of the American Trap Association for young shooters.
To me, here is the kicker for the selection process to be part of this event. The shooting scores are only 50 percent of the total score needed for the young people to shoot for the world record. The other half of the score is based on an essay that the prospective shooter must write on what the shooting sports mean to them and why they deserve to be on the World Record Team. There is no doubt that Dave Miller could recruit a team of superb adult shotgun shooters to help him with this event, but he didn’t do that. Instead, he chose to include young shooters in this attempt and that will be a big win for the promotion of bringing new faces to the shooting sports world.
“CZ-USA is once again very excited to provide opportunities to the youth shooting community,” Miller said. “Our goal with this event is to provide a new experience for those young shooters who want to test their skills at the highest level. By supporting the SCTP & A.I.M shooting programs we are helping with the development of our youth. I am personally looking forward to meeting my new record-setting teammates!”
All shooters for this event will use the new CZ-USA 1012 shotgun. The 1012 uses the energy of recoil to eject the spent shell and load the next round. CZ-USA put the 1012 through the wringer, firing over 5,000 rounds without cleaning or any lubricant. It should be noted that the 1012 semi-autos will not have extended magazines installed for this event. Stock guns will be used which hold four rounds of ammo, and so frequent loading will be part of the equation for the shooters.
Lord willing and if the creek doesn’t rise, I will be there on Oct. 12 to watch this world record attempt and report back to you. Dave Miller and his staff at CZ-USA are to be commended for putting this event together. In these times we need to do all we can to promote the shooting sports and bring on young shooters.
See you in Kansas!