Mill Rats blast Miners

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Johnstown Mill Rats had a dominant, well-rounded performance in a 14-3 victory over the West Virginia Miners at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point on Thursday night. Former Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Michael McKenry was at the ballpark to help host Faith Night, as fans enjoyed a special guest to go with a Mill Rats victory.
The Mill Rats never looked back after jumping out to a 7-0 start in the first inning. Miners starting pitcher Nathan Riddle struggled to find the strike zone, as two of the first three hitters were hit. The Miners ended the night hitting six batters and throwing eight wild pitches.
“They put us on base a lot, and we just kept it simple and cashed in,” said Mill Rats manager Tyler Sullivan.
After the bases were loaded, the Mill Rats continued to take advantage of Riddle’s lackluster control. An RBI single by Randy Carlo IV opened up the scoring. Then, a two-out RBI double by catcher Sam Mast helped pile on the lead. Justin Kapuscinski added the exclamation point to the inning with a two-run HR that sailed over the left field wall. Riddle took 48 pitches to finally get out of the first inning.
Johnstown starting pitcher Mark Edeburn was aggressive and had full command of the strike zone from his first pitch of the game. He had a quick first inning, then struck out the side during the second.
“I was doing my best to compete and stay in the strike zone. It’s really easy to compete when you have a seven run lead,” said Edeburn.
The middle innings were much of the same story for the Mill Rats pitcher, as he continued to pile up strikeouts and limit damage. Edeburn finished the night two outs away from a seven inning complete game. He had 10 strikeouts and allowed only five hits on the night.
“That’s who Mark is right there. Dominating in the zone and suffocating hitters the entire night,” Sullivan said. “He set the tone for us from the start and wasn’t messing around.”
The Mill Rats kept their active bats going in the fourth and fifth, adding another five runs between the innings. There was no letdown from Edeburn as his offense kept adding to the lead.
“That’s always the game plan when I have a lead to pitch with. Whenever we get up big like that - it’s automatic,” said Edeburn. “It’s like a switch just goes on and you want to get the boys back in the dugout as soon as possible to get back hitting.”
Carlo IV had three RBI and two hits for the Mill Rats. Matt Santarelli added two RBI.
For the Miners, the offense sputtered along until the last inning when they added their only three runs for the night. A soaring solo home run by Blake Lazaris in the seventh inning, followed by three more base hits gave fans in attendance a slight scare that the Mill Rats might not reach the 10-run mercy rule. But a two-out pitching performance from Pete Capobianco sealed the victory for Johnstown.
Miners interim manager A.B. Brown had a positive outlook about his team’s late rally, and hopes to carry the momentum into tomorrow’s night game.
“The last few innings we had really quality at-bats,” said Brown. “We got behind early today, but I think we do have momentum going into tomorrow.”
After a blowout loss the other night to Champion City, Sullivan sees his team’s past two victories as important building blocks for the Mill Rats.
“There didn’t have to be much yelling and screaming [after the blowout loss],” said Sullivan. “Everybody was embarrassed at how bad we played. But they trusted the work they’ve put in, kept grinding, and it showed today.”
The Mill Rats and Miners will play again tomorrow night at 7 pm at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.