Mike Green takes the reins at Independence

Every basketball season brings an adjustment period. Teams have new players to work into the mix, while some have new coaches and strategies to insert.
However, the adjustment period for the boys basketball team at Independence High School has been rather extreme this year.
When veteran head coach Chad Perkins stepped down prior to the season, a new head coach was not officially named until early December, nearly a month after basketball practice had started.
On Dec. 10, the Raleigh County Board of Education approved Michael Green as the next head boys basketball coach at Independence.
“Being a high school coach is something I have always wanted to do. I have been around basketball my entire life, as a player at Woodrow Wilson in the early ’90s and as a coach for the last 10 years on the travel ball circuit,” Green said. “High school head coaching positions don’t come open very often. When this opened it sparked my interest. I am happy to have the opportunity.”
While the opportunity is great for Green, it did pose some serious challenges, taking over one day after the regular season had started.
“It posed a lot of challenges. While the challenges were stiff for me as a coach, it was the kids that were really behind the 8-ball,” Green said. “The season started for them Nov. 18 with tryouts and they went three weeks with really no direction.
“(Assistant) coach (Scotty) Cuthbert has done a great job keeping this team together and keeping the team motivated, but there was no implementation of a system and no strategies. So when I got here mid-December, it was like starting from scratch.”
Over the Christmas break, with school no longer in session, Green and the Patriots have done their best to make up for lost time.
“During the break, we have been going three hours each day. Our motto is ‘all in,’ and the kids have bought in to what we are trying to do here,” Green said. “What we are working to do is establish some expectations of what we want this program to look like and we are setting the bar high.”
Jared Cannady is the lone senior starter for the Patriots and he has become a believer in Green’s philosophy.
“I loved coach Perkins, he was a great guy, but (coach Green) is more our style of play,” Cannady said. “He likes to run the floor and get a lot of shots in the game.
“We are doing drills that I have never seen done before. During the running drills, we push each other and we don’t let anybody quit. Coach Green puts music up on the speakers during practice and we are all ready to go. Every day in practice we are all trying to get better. We are all in this year. That is mainly why I am so excited.”
Green is a graduate of Woodrow Wilson and played on the 1992 Flying Eagles state championship team. The Beckley influence runs deep in his blood.
“That is all I know,” Green said about his Beckley influence. “Coach (Dave) Barksdale molded me, my strategy and my philosophy along with (assistant) coaches (Butch) Freeman and (Bob) Bolen. We have some athletic kids here, so we are going to run the ball up and down the court and play hard-nosed defense.”
Cannady explained what it has been like playing under Green so far this season.
“We worked hard last year, but this year it is on another level. Our practice schedule is tough and I think it is a big improvement from last year,” Cannady said. “Last year, not everybody took practice serious. This year, everybody is on time, everybody wants to get here early and get shots up.”
“From day one, I told them we have to be a tough, physical basketball team for us to be successful,” Green said. “Whether that is that mental toughness through our conditioning, or the physicality of the way we are going to play. We want to be fast-paced, up and down the court and we are already making huge strides towards where I want to be.”
With two solid weeks of work under their belt, both Green and Cannady feel a new Independence team will mark the new year.
“I am excited about the new year and the kids are really working hard,” Green said. “I would challenge anyone in Patriot Nation to come out and support these kids. We have nine games in January and eight of them are at home. These kids have made huge strides the last two weeks.”
“I am extremely excited. I think we are going to turn a lot of heads as a team,” Cannady said. “Last year, everybody played a little selfish, I have to say. This year, everybody swings the ball and we play as a team.”
Independence (2-2) will be back in action Friday in the NRCTC Invitational at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center against Pocahontas County. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.
