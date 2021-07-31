HICO - There is a storm brewing in Hico. Listen and you will hear the thunder and watch and you will see the lightning
Or more precisely, Thunder and Lightning.
As the 2021 season dawns, Midland Trail coach Frank Isaacs said he plans to get back to “Midland Trail football” and that means a heavy dose of the run game. And that in turn means the Patriots version of Thunder (Aden Isaacs) and Lightning (Robert Ruffner).
The Midland Trail duo is set to bring on the storm but first a little history.
Midland Trail has always had a powerful run game. The 2017 team set the standard during the school’s current four-year playoff run, rushing for an average of 325.2 yards per game, led by record-setting back Thomas Ferris, who rushed for nearly 200 a game himself. Trail averaged 7.5 yards per carry and rushed for 43 touchdowns as a team.
The next season, led by the first version of the Great Wall of Hico, also known as the offensive line, the team averaged 287.8 yards, averaged 6.8 yards per carry and rushed for 39 touchdowns
Trail has never steered far from the run game, and last year’s numbers of 264.3 yards per game, 6.3 yards per carry and 18 touchdowns are right at the averages coach Isaacs wants to see.
And Thunder and Lightning will lead the way in 2021, the name referring to the boom that is Isaacs, the big-burly physical runner, a classic fullback in style, and the flash in Ruffner, the cat-quick back who can outrun defenses.
Last year, in what was really a sample size because Covid-19 reducing the schedule to six games, Ruffner finished the season with 697 yards and four touchdowns. Issacs added 319 yards and four touchdowns.
With the graduation of quarterback Chris Vines, who rushed for 203 yards and four touchdowns in a 52-49 loss to St. Mary’s in the Class A quarterfinals (Trail advanced in the first round with a coronavirus forfeit by Buffalo, which would have been a rematch Trail’s lone regular season loss, 7-0) Thunder and Lightning will be key to what the Patriots will do, especially early.
“We’re going to get back to Midland Trail football, we’re going to be physical.” Coach Isaacs said. “We’re going to be able to be real physical this year. When I say that and know that I’m telling the truth you’re going to see a smile on my face.”
As most good monikers do, the Thunder and Lightning name developed almost by accident.
“It actually just happened in the weight room one day,” coach Isaacs said. “I think somebody had mentioned something like Aden was like the Thunder and somebody said ‘And Robert is like the Lightning’ and it just kind of stuck. The kids kind of poke fun at them. That’s the great thing about this group of seniors. They can make fun of each other, hang out with each other and enjoy each other. When you find a group like that you probably are going to have a really good football team.”
Make no mistake, they do give Thunder and Lightning some good-natured grief.
“I think it’s great. I think it’s the best nickname high school football has ever had,” deadpanned offensive linemen Robby Knight, until being reminded that he was a member of the aptly named Great Wall of Hico. “Well, not that great, but close.”
Truth be told, Lightning isn’t really all that pleased with is new moniker.
“I think it’s funny,” Ruffner said.
“Lightning doesn’t like it, he gets a little bit embarrassed by it,” Aden Isaacs said. “But I don’t mind it. I think it’s cool.”
Fellow senior and Great Wall member Peyton Kirk doesn’t want to hear it.
“They may not like it but that’s what their name is now and they are just going to have to deal with it,” Kirk said.
Aden Isaacs, second son of coach Frank Isaacs, has been a mainstay at Trail on defense and last year he got a chance to run the ball, responding with 61 carries for 319 yards and four touchdowns.
“When you have a 230 pound back and he is skilled, he can come out of the backfield, he can block and he can break a big one, you’re going to have to focus on that,” Issacs said. “He’s got some of the better hands on the team, he’s probably got the best feet in the team and he’s one of the strongest kids on the team.”
Used mainly as a blocking back early in his career, Isaacs doesn’t mind either role.
“I don’t mind (being a lead blocker,” Isaacs said. “I pretty much did that my entire sophomore year. I just want to do what helps us win the game. If Robert is having a good game just keep giving him the ball ad I’ll lead block every play.”
Ruffner burst on the scene two years ago, when injuries forced him into a key role against Westside and the sophomore responded with 281 yards and four touchdowns.
He finished his sophomore year with 708 yards and eight touchdowns.
“It was my first start at running back so to start like that felt pretty good,” the low-keyed Ruffner said. That mark is the most by a back in the Frank Isaacs Era at Trail.
Ruffner rushed for over 100 yards in five of Trail’s six games last fall.
“When you start focusing on the downhill runner, Robert is going to run around you,” coach Isaacs said. “He’s running a 4.5 40 and he’s not just a little guy, he’s strong. He’s super strong.”
Thunder and Lightning want to help usher in the storm to Hico.
“When you have two guys who are squatting over 440 pounds, deadlifting probably that if not a little more, they have some power in their legs,” coach Isaacs said. “Thunder and Lightning, it’s a cool little nickname. But I think they are going to live up to it.”