Midland Trail survives Independence's comeback to win 65-61

HICO – Wearing the look of relief, Midland Trail coach Curtis Miller couldn’t resist a little fun.
“In the third quarter, when we were up 19, I told (his players) them, ‘This isn’t fun, let’s let them come back a little,’” Miller said.
His players almost heeded that faux advice before hanging on for a 65-61 win in an early-season Region 3 victory at Trail.
His real advice was a bit more conservative.
We got up 19 and we talked about ‘Hey, let’s not shoot ourselves out of this game and let’s not turn the ball over. We got a little turnover happy and we took some ill-advised shots and that’s just inexperience.”
His team almost headed the faux advice, allowing Independence to storm back from a 50-31 deficit to make it a one-possession game after a steal and basket by Cyrus Goodson, who almost single-handedly led the comeback attempt at one point.
But a big sequence under 30 seconds gave the Patriots the push they needed to get the win, coming on the heels of a loss to Meadow Bridge Tuesday.
After Eli Campbell restored the two-possession lead by making a free throw to make it 62-58 with :38.3 remaining, Carter Adkins took the ball on his side of the court and made a beeline down the right sude of the court toward the basket.
Midland Trail’s Cade Kincaid blocked his shot. John Paul Morrison came up with the ball and got it to Ayden Simms, who found Matt Light, who drove, banked in a reverse lay-up and got fouled in the process.
Michael McKinney who had 24 points to lead Independence, hit his fourth 3 of the evening but it was too little and too late.
The Patriots, behind Morrison, took a huge lead, his five straight points the key during a srun that ended the second quarter with Trail up 35-18.
It grew to 50-31 in the third, and the combined 29-15 run that saw the lead go from 21-16 to 50-31 left the visiting Patriots searching for answers, and coach Mike Green had some.
“We were trying to get 3s off the dribble and that’s not our strength,” Green said. We came out in the third quarter and got Michael (McKinney) playing downhill and he got some free throws and easy layups. And then we came right back with Cyrus (Goodson) attacking the rim. Those two guys can get to the rim as many time they want. If that double or triple team comes, they have to have that basketball knowledge to kick it out. And then we’ve got to knock them down.”
Goodson took over with 11 straight points for his team and 13 of 19 andhelped his team get the score to within seven, 57-50.
Morrison had a pair of free throws and Cody Harrell a basket to make it a double figure game.
Independence had one run left. Carter Adkins buried a 3 and Goodson got a steal and put in to set up the last minutes flurry.
“We gave a lot of energy at the beginning and came out strong,” Morrison, who had a career-best 26 points, said. “We stared to speed things up and lost control for a minute. They almost came back on us. We pulled it out with defense there at the end and that helped us.”
“(Coach Miller) told us over and over to slow down,” added Simms, who once had touchdowns on six straight touches in football season. “Most of us were getting too excited and throwing up stupid stuff.”
Simms didn’t score on six straight touches out he did score seven straight points in the third that restored that insurmountable (barely) 50-31 lead.
Simms had 14 in the game to go with Morrison’s 26.
Goodson had 21 for Independence going 10 for 14 from the field with eight rebounds. Phalin had 11 rebounds for Indy.
The Patriots made 8 of 16 3s in the game, six by Morrison, Independence hit on 5 of 29.
We want to take a lot of 3s,” Green said. “The difference is we want to take step in 3s on the penetration kick. About 70 percent of our 3s are coming off the dribble. We’re trying to pull up off the dribble and the percentage is horrendous. We shot 20 percent Tuesday and I’m going to guess we are about that
It was Midland Trail’s first win over a Class AAA team since 2012 when the Patriots won at Riverside, Miller said.
“We’re a triple-A school now and that is our first win over a triple-A since we went up (at the beginning of last year,” Miller said. “That’s a momentum builder for us and shows that we can play at this level. I’m happy we played hard.”
Independence hosts Westside on Tuesday, while the Patriots host Richwood tonight.
Midland Trail 65, Independence 61
Independence (0-2)
Michael McKinney 8 4-4 24, Carter Adkins 4 0-1 9, Logan Phalin 1 2-6 4, Corey Shumate 0 1-2 1, Cyrus Goodson 10 1-1 21 Elijah Farrington 0 0-0 0, J.D. Monroe 1 0-0 2, Dakota Browning 0 0-0 0, Cameron Vandall 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 8-14 61
Midland Trail (1-1)
John Paul Morrison 8 4-6 26, Ayden Simms 6 1-3 14, Eli Campbell 1 3-5 5, T.C. Perry 0 0-0 0, Cade Kincaid 1 0-2 2, Cody Harrell 2 2-2 6, Bo Persinger 1 0-0 3, Matt Light 3 3-5 9. Totals: 22 13-23 65.
Independence12 6 17 26 - 61
Midland Trail 21 14 15 15 - 65
3-point field goals – I: 5 (McKinney 4, Adkins). MT: 8 (Morrison 6, Simms, Persinger). Fouled out – I: Goodson, Phalin, Adkins MT: Simms.