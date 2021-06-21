Midland Trail striving for first state softball win

Candace Young was an integral member of Midland Trail softball teams that advanced to the state tournament in 2002, 2003 and 2004.
Now, as she prepares her Patriots to participate in the state tournament for the first time since the final season of that three-year span, which was her junior year, Young has some advice for her players.
"It (the state tournament) is just the atmosphere of being down there," said Young, who went on to a standout career at Glenville State College after high school. "You see a lot of great softball."
With that as the backdrop, Young says the message is simple: "Live in the moment and enjoy it, but (remember there is) a job to do."
The Patriots will be seeking the first state softball tournament triumph in school history when they face off with Ritchie County Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at Little Creek Park in South Charleston. In five previous tourney appearances, they have gone winless.
Young said the Midland Trail coaches and players appreciate the community support they've received this season. "The support we've had from the community has really overwhelmed us," she said. "It's amazing how awesome it's been."
Former Midland Trail head coach Larry Nickell and his assistant, Danny Hamilton, attended a recent gathering for the current team and delivered words of encouragement, Young said.
Young says Trail (20-4) will encounter a strong foe in 21-5 Ritchie County in its Tuesday opener. "I know their pitcher is really good," she said. "They've got a couple big hitters and girls that can lay it down."
The Patriots haven't played on turf this season, and the state tourney will be on turf fields after its move from Vienna since the last tournament was staged in 2019. Young said Oak Hill High coach John McGinnis provided an assist by allowing the Patriots to practice some last week on the Red Devils' field, which let them simulate some of the conditions they'll face this week. "We got to learn a lot," she said.
Young feels her team is ready for the challenge. "Both pitchers (Emmie Lopetrone and Meghan Gill) are nice and well-rested. We're excited, nervous.
"We're just going to go in and keep doing what we've been doing. I just want to go down and do our community proud."
Class A games will be played at Craft Field. Petersburg (21-5) and Wahama (24-0) will square off in the second Class A matchup.
"One win makes history; three wins makes a state championship," Young said.
"We'll be playing the first game early in the morning," said Trail pitcher Emmie Lopetrone. "We have to go in and have a lot of intensity.
"As long as we come in and hit the ball and have our defense stay strong, we can have (a good tournament)."
Lopetrone, a recent graduate, started her high school career at Valley, so she had the option of enrolling at Riverside or Midland Trail when Valley closed two years ago. She played some summer ball that year with Riverside, which also featured some of her former Valley teammates, but she ultimately opted to make the move toward Hico during the first week of the 2019-20 school year. "I knew they had a great group of girls, and I really looked forward to being able to go to states. That's a huge reason I chose Trail."
She also said she clicked with Young.
Lopetrone said she's enjoyed her senior year. "I think we definitely stepped up to the plate," she said. "We realized we could go somewhere with this, and we started really playing to our potential.
"We should go into states with a really positive mindset."
"It's been a pretty good season," said senior third baseman Faith Bailes, who added that "this is the first time I've even won sectionals." The big key for their success? "We all get along. And we've all had one goal since the beginning."
Ever-present effort is a key for the Patriots, said Bailes, who will continue her career at Young's alma mater. "We practice a lot and try our hardest," said Bailes. If they make mistakes, that just pushes the players to improve more "to come back from them," she said.
To defeat first-round foe Ritchie County and any other team in the field, Midland Trail has to "not get discouraged," said Bailes. They will experience success "if we keep our heads up, make solid plays and make contact with the ball."
She says the Patriots can win "as long as we stay focused and keep our heads on the goal."
l l l
In 17 games, Meghan Gill has a .450 batting average (27-for-60) for the Midland Trail offense. The rising senior first baseman has three home runs, three triples, four doubles and 25 RBIs. Bailes follows at .444 (32-for-72) in 21 games, with 14 doubles, two triples and a team-high 27 RBIs. Lopetrone bats .426 (26-for-61) with five doubles, a pair of triples and 13 RBIs. Rising junior center fielder Madison Campbell is hitting .415 (27-for-65) with five triples, five doubles, four home runs, 23 RBIs and 22 runs scored.
Shortstop Chezney Skaggs is next at .390 (23-for-59) with four triples and three doubles, and catcher Sydney Sheets contributes a .377 average (23-for-61) with six two-baggers, two home runs, two triples, 14 RBIs and 21 runs scored. Left fielder Emily Dickerson hits .317 (19-for-60) with five doubles, two homers and two triples, as well as driving in 13 runs and scoring 23.
Other main contributors include Jordian Stonestreet, Layla Tompkins, Madison Berry and Jenna Stonestreet.
In available pitching statistics, Lopetrone is 10-0 with a 1.74 ERA and 79 strikeouts. Gill is 2-0 with a 1.26 ERA and 37 strikeouts.
l l l
Tickets for the state softball and baseball tournaments went on sale on Wednesday, June 16. All tickets will be sold digitally and may be purchased through GoFan at https://gofan.co/app/school/WVSSAC.
Weather permitting, following is the Class A schedule (games at Craft Field):
Tuesday, June 22
• Game 1 — Ritchie County (21-5) vs. Midland Trail (20-4), 9:30 a.m.
• Game 2 — Petersburg (21-5) vs. Wahama (24-0), 30 minutes after game 1
• Game 3 — Game 1 loser vs. game 2 loser, 4:30 p.m.
• Game 4 — Game 1 winner vs. game 2 winner, 30 minutes after game 3
Wednesday, June 23
• Game 5 — Game 3 winner vs. game 4 loser, 9:30 a.m.
• Game 6 — Championship, 2 p.m.
