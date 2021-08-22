Midland Trail seeking fifth straight playoff appearance

In 2021, seventh-year head coach Frank Isaacs will be looking once again at guiding a squad into the postseason playoffs.
The Midland Trail Patriots have advanced to the West Virginia Class A playoffs for four straight years and are seeking a fifth consecutive playoff bid this fall.
“I feel real comfortable with what we’ve got right now,” said Isaacs.
Midland Trail has “14 or 15” starters back from last year’s successful campaign, so Isaacs obviously has numerous tools with which to work.
During a campaign partially short-circuited by Covid-19, the Patriots compiled a 4-1 regular season, followed by a 1-0 win over Buffalo in the first round of the Class A playoffs when the Bison were halted by the Covid map, and a wild, 52-49 setback to host St. Marys in the playoffs’ second round. St. Marys was eventually declared single-A state champions by the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission, as Covid-19 prevented all three championship games from being contested.
Big contributors lost from that squad include quarterback/defensive back Christopher Vines (a North-South All-Star Classic performer), linemen Cy Persinger, Caleb McCune and Dylan Wilson, and back Tyler Brasse. Vines was a first-team Class A all-state defensive pick after intercepting four opponents’ passes.
“Obviously you miss a key part when you lose your quarterback,” Isaacs said. “Our biggest questions right now are quarterback and the line replacement.”
“Give some consideration on the line, Caleb was hurt for the majority of last year anyway, and Cade Kincaid played most of the year (replacing him),” said Isaacs. While Persinger and Wilson didn’t lose time in 2020 due to injury, Persinger was on the shelf some in 2019 due to a meniscus injury, and other linemen got experience replacing him that will carry over to this year.
Of the line, Isaacs said, “The guys that we are putting in there are going to be strong. Luckily, the lack of experience will be overshadowed by the experience we have in the backfield.”
Seniors Aden Isaacs (6-foot, 232 pounds) and Robert Ruffner (5-9, 155) will give the Patriots a two-headed monster in the backfield. Both were very productive in 2020.
“When you look at it some times, it looks like Ruffner (the smaller of the two) is playing the fullback position, and Aden’s back in the back,” said Frank Isaacs. “We have an unorthodox offense.
“Actually, they both run all of our sets, just different. It doesn’t matter who we’ve got in what position; their running style will make the play look differently, but we’re not changing anything.”
Both will be listed at running back.
The younger Isaacs provides solid blocking, too. “In my opinion, he’s probably one of the better all-around backs in the state, when you talk about blocking, catching and running,” Frank Isaacs said. “He will for sure help lead the path a lot of times for Ruffner. We’ve also got Griffin Boggs, who didn’t play last year but will be back. He’s looking really, really good.”
Midland Trail enters 2021 with two quarterback candidates who have no varsity experience behind center. “I’ve told them (5-11, 150-pound senior Ayden Simms and 5-11, 155-pound junior Cody Harrell) they’re probably going to share reps throughout the season. One does one thing better than the other (and vice versa).”
Simms and Harrell both started in a receiver slot for two years. “They’ve been out on the field, they just haven’t played quarterback,” said Isaacs. “It’s a big difference.”
“Understanding coverages and things like that” will be the big key for the duo. “With the backfield we have, it’s going to be a little easier. It just really depends on what we want at what certain time and what situation we have in the game. And don’t be surprised to (see different players in the wildcat position).”
While several key linemen are gone, play in the trenches will be anchored by experienced returning starters Danny Nottingham (5-10, 210) — a center in his third year as a starter — and Robbie Knight (5-10, 240) — a second-year starter at tackle. “He (Knight) is going to be pretty special; he’s pretty quick and really strong,” Isaacs said.
Also experience-wise on the line, Kincaid, a 6-4, 260-pound senior, started the 2020 playoff game in a guard slot and played most of the games last year, and junior tackle T.C. Perry (6-3, 195) also had a couple of starts last year. Junior Dacotti Hurley (6-0, 270) has potential. Senior Peyton Kirk (5-11, 245), who has played predominantly defense, is “probably the strongest kid on our team.”
Simms or Harrell will each see receiver repetitions when not at the signal-caller spot, and other pass-catching candidates include senior Zack Baird (6-2, 178) and juniors Matt Light (5-11, 128) and Zane Burford (6-1, 178).
On the prevent side, Aden Isaacs will lead the way from the Sam linebacker position. “We found out in the playoff game we need a bigger kid there; people are going to run power against us,” coach Isaacs said.
Linebackers will also include Nottingham, Boggs and River Barnhouse (5-9, 175, junior). According to Isaacs, the outside defenders will likely include Ruffner, Burford and Cade Ooten (5-9, 170, junior), the cornerbacks will include Light and Harrell, and Simms is the expected starter at safety.
The defensive front will feature the same athletes as the offense. “We’ll put six kids on the line, rotate quite a bit.”
Another weapon for the Patriots this fall will lie in the kicking game.
Of talented kicker Talon Shockey, a 6-0, 145-pound junior, Isaacs says, “I think we’ve got one of the better kickers in the state, definitely one of the better kickers in single-A. He’s actually going to be doing both this year; he was just place kicker last year, but he’ll be punting for us this year. We’re excited for him, because he’s got a big leg and he went and did quite a bit of camps this summer. He’s learned a lot, but he’s earned a bit of credibility, too, because he’s got a nice leg for a junior.”
Midland Trail will initiate the drive for a fifth straight playoff berth on Aug. 27 at Clay County against the Panthers.
“Buffalo exposed us a little bit (in a double-overtime defeat of the Patriots in the 2020 regular season), and we knew that we needed to improve a little bit offensively and make some tweaks, so we did that,” Isaacs recalled.
Against St. Marys, the Patriots battled evenly with the Blue Devils during an entertaining game. “We wanted to methodically move the ball and control the clock a little, because they were an explosive offense,” Isaacs said. That plan worked for a while, as the teams were knotted at 14-14 and “we felt like we were in a good place. Then we (gave up) a silly Hail Mary at the end of the first half, and then we made a bonehead play ... and they went up by 15 points.”
Isaacs called it a “super exciting” game. “What was really cool is that they didn’t let down. It could have been a blowout, but we kept fighting.”
The current team “absolutely” can be as good as last year’s, Isaacs said when asked about 2021 prospects. “We’ll be a little different.”
“We’re in the conversation; we’re in the playoffs,” he concluded. “And now people are talking about us.
“Are we up there with Wheeling Central and Williamstown? Some people may not think so but I think we’re right there.”
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe