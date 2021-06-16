Midland Trail locks up state tournament berth

LINDSIDE — Midland Trail's softball program is headed for the state tournament for the first time in 17 years.
Emmie Lopetrone and Meghan Gill combined their efforts in the circle to confine James Monroe to seven hits in an 11-4 win over the Lady Mavericks in Tuesday's second game of the Class A Region 3 softball series at Lindside.
The Lady Patriots (19-4) — who won Monday's Game 1 at Hico 9-4 — swept the series to advance to next week's state tournament. There they'll face the winner of the Class A, Region 1 series between Ritchie County and Madonna.
The regional triumph marks a renaissance for softball at the small Fayette County school.
"We went to the state when I played (for Midland Trail) as a junior," said Lady Patriots head coach Candace Young.
"We went there three times when I was in high school. I think the program has been there five times, total," she said.
Lopetrone and Gill helped themselves out at the plate, contributing to Midland Trail's 13-hit attack. Lopetrone went 2-for-5 with an RBI and Gill went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Catcher Sydney Sheets brought the big lumber for the Pats, going 3-for-5 with two RBIs, including a solo home run. Emily Dickerson went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs.
James Monroe starter Shannon Phipps, who was relieved in the sixth inning by Abigail Parker, absorbed the loss.
Haley Hunnicutt led the Lady Mavericks at the plate, going 3-for-3. Abigail Parker had a double and an RBI.
Midland Trail............400 132 1 — 11 13 3
James Monroe.......030 100 0 — 4 7 3
Emmie Lopetrone, Megan Gill (5) and Sydney Sheets. Phipps, Parker (6) and Canterbury. W— Lopetrone, 7-0. L— Phipps.