Midland Trail, Independence could play on Sunday

All football players have dreamed of playing on Sunday, but this is not what they had in mind.
Because of considerations given to orange and red counties on the Covid-19 metrics color map, several playoff teams across West Virginia are scheduled to play their first round games next Sunday. Two of them are in the area.
Class A No. 5 Midland Trail drew No. 12 Buffalo for the first round. That game will be played in Hico, but has been set for Sunday at 3 p.m.
The same is true for Class AA No. 14 Independence, which will make the four-hour trip to Mineral County to take on No. 3 Frankfort. That game will kick off at 5 p.m.
Sunday games have been scheduled because teams from orange and red counties will be permitted to play in the postseason, which is a reversal from the original guidelines set forth by the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission. The catch is that those counties must go to gold, yellow or green on Saturday's 5 p.m. map.
Any team from a county that does not go to those colors will have to forfeit.
Putnam is orange and Mineral is red, meaning Midland Trail (4-1) and Independence (5-2) could move on to the quarterfinals without playing.
Midland Trail and Buffalo met Oct. 24 in Hico. The Bison took a 7-0 double-overtime win.
Meanwhile, Class AA No. 4 Liberty (6-0) will host No. 13 Herbert Hoover Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at Woodrow Wilson High School. Class A No. 2 Greenbrier West (8-0) will host No. 15 Madonna Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
The Cavaliers and Madonna met in the 2013 state championship game, with the Blue Dons winning 24-14.
