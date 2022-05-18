HICO — A mantra many follow for sports — or for life in general — is forget yesterday.
The Midland Trail softball team added another one to its war chest Wednesday — forget about the top of the first inning.
A day after handing James Monroe a 12-4 setback on the road on the first night of the Class A Region 3 softball championship series, the Patriots were rocked back on their heels a little when the Mavericks invaded Hico Wednesday and plated six quick runs in the top of the first inning.
The hosts responded, though, and pushed across four runs of their own in the home half of the first, then followed that with six more runs in the second and five more tallies in the third on their way to a 15-7 conquest of James Monroe in five innings. The victory gave the Patriots the series win at 2-0 and sent them to the state tournament next Wednesday in South Charleston, their second consecutive appearance at the state level.
"Credit to them," said Midland Trail coach Candace Young. "We knew they were a hitting team. They're a well-coached team. We knew they were going to come out and hit the ball, but I credit the team for just not letting that be what killed us.
"We could have just rolled over and said, 'We'll play tomorrow.' But we buckled down, everybody took a deep breath. We knew what we could bring to the table offensively, so we knew if we could get to the offensive side of the ball, we could swing it our way."
"They came out and hit the ball, might be the best first inning we played all year, to tell you the truth, as far as hitting the ball," James Monroe coach Jack Phipps said of his squad. "Errors killed us tonight.
"A couple of the girls looked like they'd never played before, and they usually don't do that. Our outfield is usually pretty daggone solid; tonight it wasn't solid."
"We hit the ball the whole game, but we hit line drives right at people," he added.
Emily Bailey, Jadyn Bradley, Kaydence Weikle, Chloe Bert and Chloe Shires each drove in runs for James Monroe to get the night started positively for the visitors.
The Patriots got RBI singles from Chezney Skaggs and Meghan Gill, as well as sacrifice fly RBIs from Jenna Stonestreet and Layla Tompkins, to repair most of the damage with four runs in their half of the first.
Then, Trail took control in the second with six more runs. Skaggs, Gill, Tompkins and Katie Hawkins delivered run-scoring singles, Madi Campbell drew a walk that produced an RBI, and a Stonestreet grounder resulted in another run.
After the big first inning hole, Gill settled in and limited the Mavericks to four batters each in innings 2-4. All told, she allowed 12 hits on the night.
"James Monroe can hit," Gill said. "They're a hitting team, they're great hitters.
"So, with them scoring six, I wasn't really concerned. When we got the third out and came back in here and we were saying 'don't let that affect us. We'll just go out there and play our game.'
"And that's what we did."
"We just forgot about it," Gill added.
"One through nine, we hit the ball, and defensively, Chez had a couple huge plays here at shortstop that were fantastic," Young said. "It was just great all around.
"Everybody was playing great ball."
With James Monroe at bat in the top of the fifth and needing to score two runs to keep the game going, Bailey and Bradley led off with back-to-back singles, but Chezney Skaggs ranged to her right to haul in a hard shot off the bat of Weikle for the first JM out. In the next at-bat, Skaggs snared a low line drive to get Bert out. The Mavs did score one run as the result of a single by Shires, but Trail's Campbell squeezed a fly ball in center field for the third out to end the contest.
Gill and Hawkins both drove in three runs for the Patriots, and Tompkins and Skaggs drove in two each.
Bailey had two RBIs for James Monroe.
"The thing about Midland Trail, they hit the ball," Phipps said. "They're one of the best hitting teams. Independence, Midland Trail, they have great hitters.
"And these girls (his players) hit, and when we brought Shannon (his daughter) in to pitch, she throws a drop ball, and it was working, and either they hit it on the ground or were striking out. I feel good about that, especially it being her last game."
James Monroe concluded the season 15-10.
JM: 600 01 — 7 12 0
MT: 465 0x — 15 14 0
Pitching — JM: Bryleigh Thomas and Shannon Phipps; MT: Meghan Gill. WP: Gill, LP: Thomas. Hitting — JM: Chloe Shires 3-4 (rbi), Emily Bailey 2-3 (2 rbi), Shannon Phipps 1-4, Haley Hunnicut 1-3, Bryleigh Thomas 1-3, Jadyn Bradley 1-3 (rbi), Kaydence Weikle 1-3 (rbi), Madison Vass 1-1, Chloe Bert 1-3 (rbi); MT: Syd Sheets 3-4 (2b, rbi), Chezney Skaggs 2-4 (2b, 2 rbi), Meghan Gill 3-3 (3b, 2b, 3 rbi), Madi Campbell 2-2 (2b, rbi), Jenna Stonestreet (2 rbi), Layla Tompkins 1-1 (2 rbi), Katie Hawkins 2-3 (2b, 3 rbi), Jesse Skaggs 1-1