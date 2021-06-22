Midland Trail drops tourney opener, 9-1

Midland Trail's first game in the 2021 WVSSAC State Softball Tournament started with early promise.
It regressed as the innings marched on.
The Patriots struck early in the opening contest of the Class A division against Ritchie County at Little Creek Park in South Charleston when catcher Sydney Sheets launched a solo home run in the top of the first inning for a 1-0 Midland Trail lead. However, the Rebels answered with four runs in their half of the initial frame for a 4-1 cushion. A three-run home run by the opposing catcher, Jayci Gray, was the key blast.
The Rebels plated another run in the third and four more in the fourth to eventually post a 9-1 victory in five innings. Ritchie County didn't have to bat in the fifth.
Ritchie County pitcher Chloe Elliott yielded six Midland Trail hits and struck out nine to earn the mound decision.
Ritchie (22-5) advances to a Tuesday late game in the winners' bracket.
Midland Trail (20-5), which had a 17-game winning streak snapped, awaits the Petersburg-Wahama loser for an elimination game at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The opening contests Tuesday were delayed by an hour due to rain.
— Steve Keenan
Game 1
MT: 100 00 — 1 6 1
RC: 401 4x — 9 10 0
Pitching — MT: Emmie Lopetrone, Meghan Gill (4) and Sydney Sheets; RC: Chloe Elliott and Jayci Gray. WP: Elliott, LP: Lopetrone. Hitting — MT: Sydney Sheets 1-3 (hr, rbi), Emmie Lopetrone 1-2, Meghan Gill 1-2, Madison Campbell 1-2, Chezney Skaggs 1-2, Layla Tompkins 1-2; RC: Jayci Gray 1-3 (hr, 3 rbi), Alyvia Pittman 2-2, Marissa Jeffrey 2-3, Chloe Elliott (rbi), Olivia Dodd 2-3 (2b, 2 rbi), Lillie Law 2-3 (2b, 2 rbi), Maci Ireland 1-3 (2b, rbi)