Midland Trail 56, Greater Beckley Christian 21
HICO — Midland Trail led 39-12 at halftime and never looked back en route to a 56-21 win over Greater Beckley Christian.
Emily Dickerson led the Patriots with 13 points. Mia Nuckols added 11 and Jolie Stephenson 10.
Emerson Young and Emma Moss scored six apiece for Greater Beckley Christian, which will host James Monroe on Monday.
Midland Trail will welcome Van Saturday at 1 p.m.
Greater Beckley Christian
Emma Moss 6, Allie Smith 4, Cara Smith 5, Emerson Young 6.
Midland Trail
Emily Dickerson 13, Jolie Stephenson 10, Meghan Gill 8, MacKenzie Kessler 7, Mia Nuckols 11, Emma Brumfield 2, Catherine Maxwell 2, Rosie Moore 3.
GBC 6 6 4 5 — 21
MT 12 23 11 10 — 56
3-point goals — GBC: 0; MT: 5 (Gill 2, Kessler, Nuckols, Moore). Fouled out — none.