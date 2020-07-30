This summer was supposed to be the 10-year anniversary of the West Virginia Miners, who joined the Prospect League in 2010.
That didn't happen, of course, because of the coronavirus pandemic. But something else got its start at Linda K. Epling Stadium a decade ago and is still going strong.
The Upper Deck Middle School Baseball League got started a bit later than normal this year with the total sports shutdown by Gov. Jim Justice in March. But it picked back up in June and has given baseball fans in the area something to enjoy this summer.
For league founder Tim Epling, it's a continuation of the philosophies he ran with 10 years ago.
"There is a problem in the system and this is a way to help the issue," Epling said. "There are a couple of key areas that we do. We kept the competition of school vs. school in place, no travel ball mentality or loading up teams with players from other schools. Wooden bat, our own pitching regulations, no mandatory play rule. The mindset is if you want to get better, you've got to work for it."
Teams that have been loyal each year visibly reap the benefits, Epling said.
"Some teams get over 30 team practices," he said. "Before the season starts, we allow teams to practice at the stadium if it is available. All in all, it's been a good thing, but we are never satisfied where we are. I will always look to change something to make it as good as we can. If every team's record was 50 percent wins and 50 percent losses, that would be a perfect league. Anyone could beat anyone. At the end of the day, that's what we want to accomplish — compete, develop and have fun."
On Friday, the league will start its tournament to crown both a varsity and JV champion. Kicking it off will be a varsity play-in game with No. 4 seed Independence taking on No. 5 Shady Spring at 6 p.m.
The JV bracket will begin play Saturday. No. 1 Independence will face No. 4 Park at noon, followed by No. 2 Eastern Greenbrier and No. 3 Shady Spring at 2 p.m.
Then it's back to varsity with No. 2 Summersville battling No. 3 Park at 4 p.m. No. 1 Eastern Greenbrier will face the Independence/Shady Spring winner at 6 p.m.
Sunday will be championship day, with the JV championship game starting at 3 p.m. and varsity at 5 p.m.
All games except the championship games will be played under the time limit of 2 hours, 15 minutes.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber