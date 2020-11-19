Mentor's teachings go a long way

When I was younger, say around the sixth grade, I became interested in hunting for white-tailed deer. My neighbor was a deer hunter and he talked often about big-racked deer and how hard it is to fool an old bruiser buck into playing your game.
He also was a western hunter who used his tactics learned studying and learning how to hunt the western big-game animals such as mule deer and elk in his tactics for taking big bucks in his West Virginia hunting grounds. He was a trophy hunter and a good one. If he pulled the trigger it was a trophy, and if he didn’t pull the trigger, it didn’t bother him at all to be outfoxed by a wily buck because he knew the game he was playing and that the odds were stacked against him.
I could listen to his hunting tales for hours and I hung on every word. But what I really wanted to do is hunt for a deer, any deer, and I really wanted to hunt for them with my bow. Looking back on how I became a bowhunter, my path is one of lucky encounters and chance sprinkled with a masterful game plan from a mentor who changed my life as a hunter.
My best buddy in school was blessed to have been raised in a family of hunters — bow hunters. His dad and uncles were not only well-accomplished hunters, but they were known for doing so through the use of traditional longbows and later with the use of compound bows.
When their family talked hunting, it wasn’t talking of far off places and trophies; it was talk of home and big deer they were lucky enough to encounter within bow range. They had their finger on the pulse of who in the community could tune a bow, could make broadheads fly straight, who could repair a bowstring or who was building the best and lightest portable treestands. And at the center of this universe was their family farm and hunting grounds located in Ritchie County.
When my buddy’s dad saw that I was interested in shooting a bow, he immediately set forth a plan for my practice schedule, including drills for accuracy and yardage estimation. The drills then became more realistic for bowhunting as the summer drew nearer to fall. When the archery season was close at hand, he set the accuracy parameters of shooting six arrows within a designated circle on the target as my test to become a bowhunter.
Once I passed his exam, a date was scheduled for me to attend a weekend hunt at his farm. It was at that farm with that family that I learned how to bow hunt. I learned how to find an active game trail, how to hang a treestand, use the wind in my favor and most importantly, how to identify where an active buck is living and how to best hunt and harvest that particular buck.
This past week, I used those lessons I learned long ago to assist my son in taking a buck he was targeting and hunting. Hopefully, my mentor’s lessons and words were passed correctly from my mouth and I am in hopes that my son heard the lessons clearly and continues his path to becoming a life-long bowhunter. My mentor would be pleased and so am I that our efforts paid off.
It has been a tremendous bow season thus far in the Mountain State.