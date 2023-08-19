Several years ago, a report came out that caused the hunting, fishing, shooting, and outdoor industry to stand up and take notice. The report was drafted by the experts in their field — Southwick Associates.
They are a research, and trends firm with a specialty in the hunting, fishing, target shooting, conservation, and firearms sectors since 1990.
In short, the report stated that in the past decade, the number of women owning firearms and participating in target shooting and hunting has soared.
At the time of the report, women make up more than a quarter of all anglers and represent the fastest-growing segment within the hunting and shooting communities.
The thing about data is, first, simply knowing the facts so that you can make data-driven decisions.
The second, and most important factor, is what you do with the data and knowledge.
In short, you don’t know what you don’t know. But when you know, what are you going to do about it? Sounds simple, right?
I do not work for any research firms, state wildlife, or wildlife conservation organizations.
I am simply a guy who chooses to live the outdoor lifestyle and to stay connected to the natural world through participation in hands-on conservation.
But I do know that I owe my lifestyle to the men and women who mentored me along the way.
In short, someone had to take the time to introduce me to the lifestyle and sport I so deeply cherish.
Without a mentor and their patience, I may have stumbled onto the lifestyle, but I seriously doubt it.
I am certain, without mentors, the learning curve would have been much steeper and perhaps created a barrier to entry.
Simply put, mentors are the key to giving back to the lifestyle that has served many of us so well throughout our outdoor pursuits that define who we are.
Let’s look here at home at a mentoring program example — our WVDNR program Becoming an Outdoors Woman. First offered in our state back in 1997, the program offers hands-on, outdoor activities for women 18 years of age or older and of all fitness levels.
According to the landing page on the wvdnr.gov, Becoming an Outdoors Woman weekend workshops are designed to introduce women to a variety of hunting, fishing, and other outdoor-related activities.
Workshops are held in a non-competitive atmosphere with patience, encouragement, and support from instructors, staff, and participants.
These weekend workshops are designed to be at the beginner level and provide the opportunity for ladies to experience something new or to renew their interest in outdoor pursuits.
This year’s Becoming an Outdoors Woman event was recently announced and is planned for Canaan Valley Resort State Park on Sept. 22-24.
Spots fill up fast, so outdoor enthusiasts are invited to register online at WVdnr.gov/becoming-an-outdoor-woman.
“This popular event provides an incredible opportunity to get away for a weekend to try out exciting outdoor activities and experience the natural beauty of West Virginia,” said Ashley Anderson, state coordinator for Becoming An Outdoors Woman.
“Whether you are looking for an opportunity to experience something new or feel like you need to renew your interests in outdoor pursuits, this weekend provides everything you need.”
During the weekend, participants can choose from classes in hunter safety and shooting, wild game cooking, overnight backpacking, navigation, camping, hiking, stream ecology, fly fishing, bait fishing, kayaking, archery, and more.
Staff from the WVDNR’s Wildlife Resources, Law Enforcement, and State Parks sections will also be available if participants need help or have questions about an activity.
I applaud our WVDNR for offering many different mentoring opportunities. This one is a shining example.
