Memories I will never forget

Just because something is inevitable doesn't make it any easier when you see it come to fruition.
Thursday's announcement that the PGA Tour discontinued its contract with A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier really came as no surprise to me, but it still made me really sad.
The tournament has always been one of my favorite sporting events. During its 10-year span, I went from a fan behind the ropes to a sports writer who was front and center, covering the action and talking with the biggest names on the PGA Tour.
For me, the memories are priceless.
I have played golf since I was about 12, but I didn't become a golfer until my mid- to late-20s. My baseball days were over and golf became my passion.
As crazy as it sounds, while golf was frustrating to some, it was my refuge. The place I could go hit balls for hours in basically my own little world. It was something that constantly challenged me and my fiery search for perfection.
While I was a pretty good golfer, The Greenbrier Classic, as the tournament was first known, gave me the chance to see what it took to be elite. It brought a whole new meaning to "These guys are good," as the PGA Tour promo told us.
The first few years of the tournament I went as a fan and I vividly remember watching John Merrick on the range that first year. Merrick was hitting long irons into an area you could have drawn a five-foot circle around. I was amazed because I knew how hard it is to hit long irons, period.
Merrick didn't make the cut that year. Just how difficult it was to survive on the PGA Tour hit me like a ton of bricks.
The driving range was always one of my favorite stops because it was where the players were loose and having fun. I remember watching Phil "The Thrill" Mickelson pick out a tree on the end of the range, hooking and slicing balls with his driver into it.
My fondest memories are going to the Classic with my son before I covered the event as a sports writer.
In year two, Blaine and I went down early on Tuesday for the practice rounds and hovered around the 18th green to get some autographs. I had a new Nike hat that was just for a select few to sign that day, one being Kenny Perry.
Perry was one of my favorites, especially since he hit a big sweeping hook, like I tinkered with over my golf career. Perry, and a guy I did not know at the time, were playing hole No. 18 and we waited for them to finish.
I positioned myself to get Perry's signature as he walked up the hill from the green, but as they approached us, Perry moved to Blaine first and his playing companion came to me.
Well, my momma always taught me to be respectful, but I was in a dilemma. My mom won out and I let the unknown golfer sign my hat and Perry followed in kind.
Who knew at the time that "unknown" PGA Tour rookie, Scott Stallings, would go on to win The Greenbrier Classic that year. Stallings birdied the final hole of the tournament to qualify for a three-man playoff and then birdied 18 again to win the playoff for his first PGA Tour win.
Good thing I listened to my momma. She always knows best.
I also got to attend the event as a fan with my mom one year, which is another special memory. I never thought anyone could love golf more than me, but she may have edged me out.
Covering the event brought countless memories and allowed me access to places I had never been before as a fan.
Every Sunday I would go early, well before the final groups were set to tee off, and make my way up to the first tee. There was a porch that allowed a perfect view of the teeing area. All that separated me from the golfers was a small flower bed. I was front and center for every tee shot.
For a golf nerd, that was about as good as it could get. Oh, and Tony Finau hits the longest 5-wood I have ever seen. Simply crazy long.
I will be forever grateful for the people I met along the way at the tournament and the great times I had with my buddies, as well as my family.
Time moves on and things change quickly, as we all are well aware of these days. While I hate to see the tournament end, I will always cherish the memories along the way.
