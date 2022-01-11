Melee mars Wyoming East's win over Westside

NEW RICHMOND – Coming off a 14-day layoff and having just one practice to prepare for a rivalry game and having enough to earn a victory would have been a good lead-in to Wyoming East’s 58-53 victory over Westside Tuesday night.
And for 31:48 that is exactly what it was.
But in the last 12 seconds there was a near bench-clearing brawl near the Westside bench, five technical were called and Westside coach Shawn Jenkins was ejected (one of the technical was a bench coach charged to the coach for a player leaving the bench).
It was the second time a fight has broken out in three years.
The fight seemed to start with a loose ball that was being fought for by Westside’s Ryan Anderson and Wyoming East’s Tanner Whitten, though neither of those players was involved in the ensuing melee. Another player came in attempted to get at the ball and that’s when the altercation escalated.
“It’s unfortunate,” Wyoming East coach Derek Brooks said. “I thought it was well played all the way through. Of course, it’s physical, it’s a rivalry. I hate it got to that and I don’t think it every should. That’s all I’m going to say on that. I don’t know what happened exactly. I went and tried to drag my players out (of the melee). I don’t know what happened before that started all that.”
Jenkins said he was defending his players. His ejection came after play had resumed momentarily after another of his players received a technical foul.
“They can say ‘He’s out of control, he’s out of his mind,’” Jenkins said. “No, I wasn’t. I knew exactly what was going on. They pay me to coach this team and defend those kids in the locker-room and I will defend them to the hilt. That’s just how I feel about it. I love them that much that if they come and play that hard for me, I’m going to defend them.”
Both coaches declined to say whether they thought the officials lost control of the game or not.
It was a back-and-forth game up to that point.
An Ashton Reed follow gave the Renegades the 50-49 lead with under three minutes remaining, but Garrett Mitchell hit a 3 to give the Warriors the lead back.
Anderson tied the score when he put back a Reed miss to knot it at 52-52.
Mitchell then went baseline and made a move inside to give the Warriors the lead back with 1:12 remaining. After a turnover Mitchell gave the Warriors the lead with a free throw when he was fouled on the other end.
The Warriors were able to convert 3 of 8 technical free throws to pull away at the end.
It was the first game for Wyoming East since Dec. 29.
“And we were quarantined for six days so we had one practice,” Brooks said. “We thought they would maybe they would do a box-and-one (focusing on Whitten) but then we heard this morning, I guess word travels quick in Wyoming County, that they were going to do an triangle-and-two those two guys (Whitten and Mitchell).”
It worked early when Westside led 7-5.
The Renegades led at the half 24-19.
There were nine lead changes and three ties in the third and fourth quarters.
“No matter when we play, whoever it is or what players are playing, it’s always going to be a tough game,” Jenkins said. “Whether it is here or there, it’s always going to be a tough game to play. It seemed like we got stagnant on offense and couldn’t get better shots. We called everything in our repertoire if you want to put it that wat and it just seemed we couldn’t; get in a rhythm offensively in our sets.”
Whitten finished with 28 points, 24 of those coming between the second and third quarter when the Warriors scored 33.
Tucker Cook, who had been in a slump, finished with 12, his two big back-to-back 3s giving East a 44-39 lead early in the fourth and he finished with four 3s and Mitchell had 11.
Evan Colucci had 18 to lead Westside and Hunter Lester had 10.
The loss ended a four-game Westside win streak in the series. The Renegades lead the series, whose future is, at very least, up in the air, 29-28.
Westside (3-7)
Ashton Reed 3 0-0 6, Evan Colucci 7 1-1 18, Austin Cline 2 0-0 5, Hunter Lester 4 0-0 10, Shandell Adkins 1 2-2 4, Dale Bledsoe 2 0-0 5, Ryan Anderson 2 2-3 6. TOTALS 21 5-6 53
Wyoming East (2-3)
Tucker Cook 4 0-0 12, Cole Lambert 1 2-4 4, Chandler Johnson 0 1-4 1, Tanner Whitten 12 4-8 28, Jacob Howard 1 0-0 2, Eli Fralin 0 0-0 0, Garrett Mitchell 3 3-8 11. TOTALS: 21 10-24 58
Westside 7 17 13 16 - 53
Wyoming East 5 14 19 20 - 58
3-point field goals – W: 6 (Colucci 3, Lester 2, Cline 1). WE: 6 (Cook 4, Mitchell 2). Fouled out – Colucci,.