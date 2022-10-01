ATHENS, W.Va. – Fairmont State held on late to knock off unbeaten Concord, 10-9, on Saturday in Athens. The Mountain Lions scored with 38 seconds remaining on a 32-yard pass from Jack Mangel to Solomon Butler to make the score 10-9. Following the touchdown, CU decided to go for two, but the try was unsuccessful as Mangel’s pass to Jarod Bowie came up short of the end zone.
Prior to Concord’s late score, Fairmont State had held a 10-3 advantage since the 8:45 mark of the second quarter when FSU quarterback Michael Floria scored on a two-yard quarterback keeper. Both teams kicked field goals in the opening quarter.
Fairmont State rolled up 181 yards on the ground in the victory, including 110 yards from Myles Miree. Floria also added 76 yards and a TD on ground, while also completing 7-of-21 passes for 102 yards through the air. Jeremiah Taylor caught two passed for 68 yards for the Falcons., while Joshawn Lewis was on the receiving end of five catches for 34 yards.
Defensively, Fairmont State got 10 tackles from Brocton Blair and six more from Eltayeb Bushra. Fairmont’s defense had three sacks on the afternoon.
Concord was led on offense by Mangel, completing 16-of-32 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown. Bowie caught five passes for 50 yards. The Mountain Lions were limited to just 79 yards on the ground, 40 of which came from Kevon Young-Warren.
Ty Maust recorded 11 total tackles for the Concord defense. Mike Sawyer added eight.
Notre Dame 49, Charleston 24
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio – Notre Dame opened up a 28-10 halftime lead over Charleston and never looked back in a 49-24 home win over the Golden Eagles on Saturday afternoon. The Falcons outgained the Golden Eagles 452-319 in the win, including 279 yards on the ground for Notre Dame.
Notre Dame’s ground game was led by Idris Lawrence with 14 carries for 188 yards and two touchdowns. Lawrence averaged 13.4 yards per carry. Senior quarter Chris Brimm completed 11-of-20 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns for Notre Dame. His favorite target was Jeremy Hamilton with three catches for 56 yards. Reece Perkins and CJ Kiss each hauled in TD passes for Brimm.
Notre Dame’s defense was led by Teddy Tiokeng and Nathan Moore with 11 tackles apiece. Tiokeng also had two sacks for the Falcons.
Charleston’s Javonte Howard completed 12-of-24 passes for 184 yards and three touchdowns. He also suffered two interceptions. Marquan Herron was UC’s top receiver with four catchers for 57 yards and a score. On the ground, Chavon Wright ran the ball 15 times for 40 yards for UC. Charleston’s defense was led by Willie Floyd with nine total tackles and a pass breakup.
Both defenses forced four turnovers on the afternoon.
Wheeling 37, West Virginia Wesleyan 0
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Wheeling outgained West Virginia Wesleyan 361-139 and held the Bobcats scoreless in a 37-0 road win for the Cardinals on Saturday afternoon. The Cardinals also forced three turnovers and rushed for 187 yards in the victory.
Wheeling’s offense was led on the ground by Eli Young with 14 carries for 115 yards and a TD. He averaged 8.2 yards per carry. Sy Alli also had a big day on the ground with 87 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. Javon Davis completed 14-of-23 passes for 173 yards and a TD in the Wheeling passing game. His favorite target was Lowell Patron with four catches for 71 yards and a score.
Wheeling’s defense was led by Jayvon Johnson with seven tackles. Jason Simon and Rich White each picked off passes for the Cardinals.
Nathan Payne led the Wesleyan offense by completing 10-of-22 passes for 100 yards. He threw two interceptions. Devin Washington was his top target with three catches for 46 yards. Deontre Logan finished the afternoon with a game-high 16 tackles (10 solo).
Glenville State 35, West Liberty 14
GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Glenville State outscored West Liberty 21-0 in the second half and pulled away for a 35-14 victory over West Liberty on Saturday afternoon. Despite the final score, West Liberty outgained the Pioneers 359-265 in the setback, which included 201 rushing yards for the Hilltoppers.
However, the Glenville State defense recorded an MEC single-game record with seven interceptions on the afternoon, as the Pioneers were +5 in turnovers margin in the win.
Jeff Miller led the Pioneers offense by completing 11-of-18 passes for 150 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Miller’s favorite target was Orion Bonner with five catches for 71 yards and a TD. On the ground, Alfred Menjor carried the ball 11 times for 55 yards and a touchdown to lead the Pioneers.
The GSU defense got 10 tackles apiece from Seth Arnold and Sean Bowers. Five different players recorded an interception for the Pioneers, including two apiece from Noah McBride and Dane Lynch. Jacob Clark, Evan Jackson and Bowers also recorded interceptions for GSU.
Quincy Wimbish led West Liberty’s offense with 124 yards on 23 carries in the loss. He averaged 5.4 yards per carry. Quarterback Rudy Garcia completed 19-of-31 for 146 yards and a touchdown for the Pioneers, while adding 69 yards on 10 carries to go with a touchdown on the ground. He suffered six interceptions on the afternoon. West Liberty’s top receiver in the game was Rashawn Harvey with eight receptions for 83 yards.
Shyoun Petteway recorded a team-high eight tackles for the Hilltopper defense.
West Virginia State 30, Alderson Broaddus 3
PHILLIPI, W.Va. – The West Virginia State University football team (3-2, 2-2 MEC) knocked off Alderson Broaddus (0-5, 0-4 MEC) by a final score of 30-3 on Saturday night. The Yellow Jackets got off to a slow start in the first half, but picked up steam in the second half to end up with a convincing victory.
Sophomore running back Joel Felder was undoubtedly the player of the game. He returned to action this week and put on an inspired performance with a career-high 161 rushing yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns. Felder averaged 9.5 yards per rush and broke off a career-long 67 yard run for one of his two scores. Travis McAdoo also contributed to the run game with 23 carries for 84 yards and a score.
The State secondary made three interceptions in the contest. Senior Christian Thompson, junior Nicholas Fannin, and graduate student Jeffery Parker each had one pick. Additionally, Thompson and Fannin both made five tackles while Parker made four.
State quarterback Donovan Riddic completed 12-of-25 passes for 165 yards and a TD.
West Virginia State ran for a season-high 327 yards in the contest while Alderson Broaddus was held to just 57 yards on the ground. The passing game was more even with WVSU picking 165 yards through the air to AB's 140 yards. The Yellow Jackets won in spite of turning the ball over four times with two picks and two lost fumbles.
Alderson Broaddus quarterback Levi Gullion completed 10-of-29 passes for 140 yards and three picks. Marvin Sims was the teams top pass catches with one catch for a team-high 48 yards. Kendrick Agenor led the ground attack with 11 carries for 29 yards.
Michael Schwein led the AB defense with 20 total tackles (14 solo) and a pass breakup.
