Meadows revels in grandfather's return to Mavs sideline

LINDSIDE – Every year, at every family function, the talk at the Mustain family get-togethers involved football.
A young Jakobey Meadows reveled in listening to his grandfather, John Mustain, talk football — James Monroe football — where he was the successful coach of the Mavericks.
He grew up envisioning the time he would play for his grandfather in a Mavericks uniform.
“It’s been something that I’d looked forward to for a long time,” Meadows said. “Kind of a dream come true if you will. I’ve always grown up knowing he would be here and then he retired the year I got up here. To have him come back in time for my senior year has really meant a lot.
And the Mavericks have prospered.
James Monroe is 8-3 and travel to Doddridge County to take on the No. 2 Bulldogs Saturday at 7:30 p.m. It’s the fourth straight year a Mustain-led Mavericks team has made the playoffs (he is 41-25 overall, first taking the reins from long-time Mavericks head coach Don Jackson, under whom Mustain served as a long-time assistant).
This year, led by a versatile, interchangeable-parts offense and a defense that seems to be peaking at the right time, James Monroe is one win away from its first semifinal berth since 2016, in Mustain’s next-to-last season before he took a three-year hiatus.
“He never gave up coaching (is something) we like to joke about,” Meadows said. “He was always involved. We’d go to family events and all he would really talk about was football, whether it was my team or another team.”
And Mustain is glad his return to the sideline coincided with an opportunity to coach his grandson.
“It means the world to me to get to coach Jakobey,” Mustain said. “He’s done a great job for us on both sides of the ball. I’m very happy for him and the rest of the seniors to have the opportunity to finish their careers on such a high note.”
Meadows is a two-way lineman for the Mavericks with a lineman’s mentality. And so the best advice he has gotten from his grandfather was rather simple, but meaningful at the same time.
“Hit somebody,” Meadows said.
That’s the way Meadows like his football. Physical.
“That’s why you play the sport,” Meadows said. “There’s nothing like it. There is no other sport where you just get to go and hit somebody without getting yelled at. Luckily for me it’s just come kind of naturally, being able to get into that zone, listen to some music and you get ready to go.”
For Mustain, it’s also a matter of pride that Meadows typifies the term student-athlete.
“He’s one of the best student-athletes I’ve ever coached, which is saying a lot because I’ve had a lot of good ones over the years,” Mustain said. “I’m so proud of his play on field, but more so his overall attitude. He is one of the best kids I know and I’m so proud of him.”
The team is coming off a 33-0 shutout of Trinity Christian in the first round of the playoffs last week.
The team has given up just 62 points to seven West Virginia Class A opponents, but the playoff game was another level.
“There’s nothing really like it,” Meadows said of the postseason. “The atmosphere picks up 10 times. It’s one of the most exciting things I’ve ever been a part of.”
He also said he feels confident going into the playoff game at Doddridge, buoyed by a tough schedule that featured seven playoff teams.
“Definitely one of the toughest we’ve played,” Meadows said. “You’ve got to have confidence going into any game you play. If you go into a game thinking you are going to lose you probably will. You have to have the confidence the coaches will put you in good position and you will execute.”
Meadows also plays basketball for the Mavericks, who spent a good portion of last season as the No. 1 team in Class A.
He said his heart lies on the gridiron, but he likes playing on the basketball team. Several of his basketball teammates, notably first-team all-stater Eli Allen and Cam Thomas, both starters, join him in playing football.
Meadows specializes in the 3-point shot when he gets in the game.
“When I was in eighth grade, I was a center, and I kind of realized that I wasn’t going to grow anymore,” Meadows said. “I was a bit short to play the five. I had to expand my game to move to other positions and that was just one of the ways I found to do it. Just to be a part of the team playing another sport, there is nothing like it.”
For now, the focus is clearly on football, and perhaps a grandfather-grandson feel good story.
“I don’t think there is a better story that you could write,” Meadows said. “Just him coming out of retirement for my senior year, and a big playoff drought before that, to come back and win states would be everything to me.”
James Monroe is 18-16 in the playoffs all-time.