Shady Spring’s Jake Meadows found his teammate Tyler Reed in the scrum after the Tigers knocked off Nicholas County 5-2 in the Class AA Region 3, Section 2 championship game at Shady Spring.
“I got you, I got you,” he said, before the pitcher embraced his catcher as the celebration continued.
Meadows was alluding to the fact that he had just traversed his seven-inning stint in just 67 pitches, topping the 77 total that Reed threw less than 24 hours earlier in a 4-3 victory.
Meadows pitched to contact and threw just 12 balls among his 67 pitches and had four innings in which he threw single-digit pitches, including five in the second and sixth, and he totaled just 12 in the last two innings. The junior gave up five hits, two runs — both in the first — and struck out one but didn’t walk a batter.
Shady Spring has now gone 14 innings without walking a batter.
“I just kept throwing strikes and my defense backed me up,” Meadows said. “I only had one strikeout but (the defense) was behind me the whole game.”
Indeed, there were several big plays in the outfield: Parker Brown laying out for a ball that looked like it was going to drop in the sixth; Jalon Bailey, patrolling center field because regular center fielder Meadows was on the mound; a nice running catch by left fielder Aiden Calvert.
Shortstop Cam Manns used his entire 6-foot-4 frame to extend and snag a ball that looked like it might find a gap in the seventh.
“I love those boys to death.” Meadows said of his defense. “I love my outfield, I love Cam, I love everybody that made plays tonight. We’re just a team on defense.”
Meadows said he watched what Reed did the night before and that was all the scouting report he needed.
“I saw what Reed did yesterday, he was throwing strikes, and me and Reed are very similar in the mound,” Meadows said. “I knew I could do it, too.”
Part of it, too, is the fact that Nicholas is an aggressive, free-swinging team, and coach D.J. Martin wasn’t about to change things up in the tournament.
“We usually beat teams with our sticks and tonight we were hitting shots all over the place and they found a glove every time,” Martin said. “Like I said before, sometimes when you have two good teams playing, that happens.”
“It’s a great feeling to come back after losing on Wednesday,” coach Jordan Meadows said of his squad, which won the sectional in similar fashion last year and advanced to the state tournament. “The kids were crushed. To win three straight days and make it back to the regional is a great feeling.”
Down 2-1, the Tigers took the lead in the third when Meadows, who had two hits, singled and Colten Tate walked. They moved up a base on a wild pitch and then Manns singled to score both and give Shady Spring a lead it would not lose.
The Tigers added one in the fifth, when Meadows doubled, moved to third on a grounder to second base by Tate and scored on a passed ball. A walk and a double by Cash McCall plated Shady’s final run in the sixth.
The way Meadows was dealing strikes and the outfield was dealing with everything hit its way, it was more than enough runs.
Bailey was just getting back from a nose injury suffered when he had a collision with a pole in left field early in the season.
“He’s been pinch-running here and there, courtesy running, but putting him out in the outfield we didn’t know what to expect because the last time he was out there he hit the left field pole and broke his face,” Meadows said of Bailey, who went down to get a dying quail of a shot by Levi Hellems in the second inning. “And Calvert played well in left making the routine plays. But the senior (Parker Brown). Man, he deserves it. He stepped up, got a hit tonight and made a great diving catch.”
His laying out to snag a sure hit away from Alex Pritt in the sixth was a thing of beauty.
“I saw a little bloop hit and I just had to lay out for it, but there was nobody on base so there was nothing to lose there,” Brown said. “We pride ourselves on our outfield defense. We like to joke around and say we have a no-fly zone out there. We try not to let anything drop out there.”
Like the night before, Nicholas County took an early lead, playing two in the first in what would be Meadows' longest inning of the night.
Caleb Burns and Pritt had back-to-back one-out singles. Cole Brown lined a shot at third baseman McCall, who threw to first in an attempt to double off Pritt. The ball went to the fence on the first base line and that allowed the runners to move up a base. Ira Mylott then singled in both runs to give the Grizzlies the lead.
Shady got one back in the first when Manns walked and scored on a double by Adam Richmond.
The loss overshadowed a fine performance by freshman pitcher Coleton Hellems, who allowed just four hits but Shady was able to turn three walks, two by Hellems, into runs with key hits.
“He’s done that all season,” Martin said. “Every time he’s gotten up there on that bump he’s gotten better. And that’s all you can ask out of a freshman. To come into a game like this and perform the way he did, that’s all we can ask from him.”
Meadows was 2-for-3 with a double and scored two runs. McCall and Richmond had doubles that drove in runs and Manns had a two-run single.
Mylott had three of the Grizzlies' five hits and drove in two runs.
Shady Spring moves on to play PikeView in the Region 3 championship series. Game 1 will be at Shady Spring on Monday, March 22. Game 2 will be at PikeView Tuesday and Game 3 will be back at Shady if necessary. All games start at 6 p.m.
NC 200 000 0 - 2 5 0
SS 102 011 x - 5 5 1
Pitchers and Catchers - NC: Coleton Hellems, Andrew Triplett (5) and Grayson Kesterson. SS: Jake Meadows and Tyler Reed. WP - Meadows (7IP 5H 2R 1ER 0BB 1K 67 pitches, 55 strikes) LP - Hellems (4.1 IP 4H 4R 4ER B 2K 67 pitches, 37 strikes). Hitting - Caleb Burns 1-3 (run), Alex Pritt 1-3 (run), Ira Mylott 3-3 (2 rbi). SS: Jake Meadows 2-3 (2b, 2 runs), Colten Tate (run), Cam Manns 1-2 (run, rbi), Adam Richmond 1-2 (2b, run, rbi), Cash McCall 1-3 (rbi).
